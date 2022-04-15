BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
On April 8, the Beaumont City Council and City Manager Todd Parton
reached a mutual agreement for separation.
The city pursued its former transit director Elizabeth Gibbs, who previously filled in as an interim city manager, to temporarily take his place.
The decision was made in a 4-0 vote last Friday, supported by Mayor Lloyd White, Mayor Pro Tem Julio Martinez, Councilmember David Fenn and Councilmember Mike Lara, with Councilmember Rey Santos abstaining.
Parton was hired by the city in October 2016 and guided the city during a period of turmoil as various agencies investigated Beaumont and a few former administrators for embezzlement.
Parton was credited for helping shepherd Beaumont out of economic collapse, and helped guide the city as it regained its financial footing, resolved nagging legal challenges and an SEC investigation, and addressed outstanding orders by the Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board.
After inheriting a General Fund deficit of $11 million, Parton implemented fiscal policies that led to a surplus of more than $17 million, according to the city.
Additionally, under the leadership of Parton and the council, Beaumont funded and constructed a new $112 million wastewater treatment plant, completed design and construction of the Potrero Road interchange, and launched a comprehensive road maintenance program that resulted in the investment of $15 million to rehabilitate 152 lane miles of Beaumont’s roads.
Under Parton’s watch, the city’s first ever wastewater master plan was completed, establishing a strategy to utilize recycled water, expanding public safety services to meet growth demands, adopting the city’s first ever Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, and restructuring the city’s community facilities district financing program that provided relief in special assessments for many of Beaumont’s households.
Mayor Lloyd White said in a statement provided by the city “At the time Mr. Parton joined the city of Beaumont, it was facing significant challenges. Mr. Parton was the right person at the right time to serve as the administrative leader of our city, and to work closely with the city council to place the city on a sustainable and prosperous path. The city council extends its gratitude to Mr. Parton for all of his efforts and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Todd Parton, in a statement also provided by the city, said “It has been my honor to have served the city of Beaumont, and I thank the city council for the trust that they have placed in me. I am proud of all that we have accomplished and thank my staff team who made these successes possible. Beaumont’s future is bright, and I am glad to have been here at such a critical time. It has also been a pleasure working with the many volunteers and community leaders who make Beaumont such a wonderful community.”
On Monday Beaumont’s city council voted to once again appoint Elizabeth Gibbs as its interim city manager.
Gibbs has served as a public administrator with 32 years of experience in local government across a wide range of departments, with expertise in public policy, project management and design, crisis management, fiscal management, community outreach, and public engagement.
Gibbs most recently served as the city’s Community Services director before retiring just a couple of weeks ago.
Prior to serving as the Community Services Director, she served
as the city’s Transit Director from May 2016 through July 2018.
At short notice Gibbs also served as Beaumont’s interim city manager between June 2015 and May 2016, after former city manager Alan Kapanicas placed himself on administrative leave following a special meeting of Beaumont’s city council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.