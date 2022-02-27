BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
When the city began discussions last December on how to regulate food trucks that wish to operate around Beaumont, one element that was not debated at length was, how long those permits should last.
The city also does not yet necessarily have in place all applicable fees associated with processing those permits, if Beaumont wanted to recover any of its costs associated with preparing those.
There are fees for business permits, but special event applications, for instance, are free, Community Development Director Christina Taylor told the city council at its Feb. 15 meeting.
Resident Josh Galbraith told the council during a public comment segment of the meeting that he loves food trucks.
“I’ve eaten some of the best food off food trucks,” he said. “I’ve gone all over the country eating off of food trucks. To me they’re great,” saying that other cities have “thrived” when allowing food trucks, and went on to explain that he’s met a lot of people who run such businesses, and has friends who operate food trucks.
According to Galbraith, food trucks have been around since the days of chuck wagons in the wild west.
“It’s pretty much what it is, and it’s awesome to see they go out and now you seem them a lot at construction sites … they’ve always been around to help us out,” and “they give a variety. I think that’s a big benefit that we have here in the city,” Galbraith said, though he supported ordinances regulating them.
Councilman Julio Martinez was confused as to the difference between sidewalk vendors and food trucks, having been under the impression the city was only trying to deal with physical trucks.
He wanted clarification as to whether food trucks are allowed to set up tents or food-prep and cooking tents, or separate seating facilities; he was told that those facilities are not allowed as part of permits given to motorized food trucks and vehicles with food-serving trailers.
Taylor explained that the intent of the ordinance was to provide standards for motorized mobile food vendors, including trucks that pull a separate rig or grill.
Sidewalk vendors such as pushcarts and popup vendors, Taylor said, have state legislative regulations to adhere to; the city already has an ordinance governing non-motorized street vendors, which are enforced by code enforcement and the Police Department.
Mayor Lloyd White informed his staff that he has witnessed food vendors set up canopies.
While such amenities are allowed by the state, the state gives municipalities the ability to determine whether motorized food vehicles can set up separate facilities.
“There are a whole slew of standards we have been allowed to incorporate into our municipal code to regulate the vendors, and that applies across the board whether it’s flowers or whether it’s food. Anything that falls under that sidewalk vending category would be subject to that,” Taylor said.
“What we’ve seen is (vendors) seem to know when code enforcement is on duty and when it’s not, and so they tend to pop up after hours and on the weekend when they know staff is not out, working,” Taylor said, and credited the Police Department for being willing to step up to provide enforcement outside of regular business hours.
Councilman Mike Lara wanted to ensure that there was adequate separation between food trucks and existing brick and mortar restaurants — up to a city block away, “in all fairness” to any nearby restaurants who have been subjected to paying for health fees, city fees, sewer connection fees.
Whatever direction the city goes in finalizing its ordinance, “It’s got to be fair,” Lara said.
