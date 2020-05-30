The city of Beaumont has officially taken possession of three parks in Fairway Canyon and added them to its portfolio of public parks.
At its May 19 city council meeting, Beaumont accepted the grant deeds to Trevino Park, Palmer Park and Nicklaus Park from Irvine-based developer SDC Fairway Canyon, LLC in the community facilities district 93-1.
Five parcels of land are combined within that land acquisition, with the 3.62-acre Palmer Park at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Trevino Trail; the much larger 17.29-acre Nicklaus Park and dog park, disc golf course and tennis court along Oak Valley Parkway; and the 5.36-acre Trevino Park along Tukwet Canyon Parkway, set aside from the developer’s 296 acres.
Park maintenance at those sites have now become the responsibility of the city; funding for which is included in the annual budget.
The Fairway Canyon was established by Lehman Brothers/L SunCal Oak Valley LLC, which filed for bankruptcy in 2008.
In that development nearly 3,300 dwelling units had been planned, initially developed by Irvine-based Lennar Homes of California, Inc., Minneapolis-based GMAC Model Home Finance, LLC, Standard Pacific Corp (formerly of Irvine, which merged with Westlak Village-based The Ryland Group) — all of which came under the vested ownership of Fairway Canyon LLC.
The community facilities district was annexed to the city in 2004.
The council voted 5-0 to accept finalizing the acquisition.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
