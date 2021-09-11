BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
For now, Beaumont will continue to sit on the issue of whether or not to transition from an at-large voting system, in which anyone living anywhere in the city, can vote for anyone else running for office in the city, to a by-district system, in which only residents in a candidate’s district could vote for them.
A couple of years ago threats of lawsuits prompted nearby Banning to resort to by-district voting in order to fend off a potential for lawsuits invoking the California Voting Rights Act, since municipalities that did not have a history of high minority participation in elections gave that movement momentum.
The process began more than a year ago in June 2020 after Beaumont passed a resolution to adopt the system as a preventative measure as minorities in other cities were trending towards threatening lawsuits against municipalities that did not have such systems in place.
However, a month later, a suit filed in reaction to a California Voting Rights Act-inspired petition against the city of Santa Monica ended up with an appellate court’s ruling in the city’s favor after plaintiffs failed to meet their burden and justify their suit, unable to prove minority dilution in city government.
In the past 15 years, Latinos ran 14 times and were elected six times, according to City Attorney John Pinkney, who pointed out during Beaumont’s Sept. 7 city council meeting that “If you look at the current makeup of the council, there’s an argument that it’s representative of the community of Beaumont,” with council members Julio Martinez, Rey Santos and Mayor Mike Lara representing more than half of the council as minorities.
Women also have been elected to the city council in the past decade.
Pinkney advised the city to wait until the state supreme court made a ruling on Santa Monica’s case, since Beaumont has a favorable history of minorities participating in elections that would make it hard-pressed for anyone to file a plausible suit that would require immediate action, though the city would address an issue if a suit or petition happened to be filed.
He and Parton recommended not rushing into a decision.
Mayor Pro Tem Lloyd White explained that he previously voted for by-district based elections simply because he believed at the time that preemptive action might be more prudent than no action, should the trends of CVRA-inspired petitions confront Beaumont.
“I believe that districting hurts a city more than it helps,” White said, and “in my opinion it suppresses the voters,” and advocated for “the practicality of taking no action” at this time, other than to keep the resolution in place.
Pinkney explained that some of the concerns debated when the by-district voting topic comes up is that candidates are myopically focused on what’s best for their specific districts, and not necessarily what is best for the city as a whole; and city leaders who have more clout than others will attract more, and compete better for limited resources, compared to their counterparts representing other areas of the city — and nothing can be changed about that for four years.
Bottom line, “It’s really unfair for the council to decide what the next step is without knowing what the final rule of law” in the Santa Monica case ends up being, Pinkney said.
The discussion took place after council spent an hour hearing about the difference between general law cities, which Beaumont is one, and charter cities such as Palm Springs where Pinkney lives — and the beleaguered city of Bell.
Paso Robles, unhappy about having to adopt a by-district voting system, considered becoming a charter city just to get around that issue, since a charter city’s voters could legally call for a ranked voting system instead, Pinkney explained.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.