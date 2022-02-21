A man suspected in a series of BB gun shootings that occurred on
Southern California highways earlier today has been arrested by the California Highway
Patrol.
On Feb. 18, around 3:40 p.m., an officer from the CHP’s Capistrano area arrested Ernesto Gonzalez, 39, of Armona.
The shootings occurred on Interstate 10 and State Route 60, between the unincorporated area of Riverside County (Cabazon) and the city of Moreno Valley, resulting in property damage to four victim vehicles.
Gonzalez’s arrest was a result of the collaborative efforts of several CHP commands within Border and Inland divisions.
He was booked into the Larry David Smith Correctional Facility for two felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon and throwing objects at vehicles with intent to cause great bodily injury.
The San Gorgonio Pass area office is handling the investigation and requesting the public’s assistance in identifying any additional witnesses and/or victims of these incidents.
Those with information are encouraged to contact the San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP office.
For further information, telephone interviews, and/or questions contact Public Information
Officer Jason Montez at (951) 769-2000 ext. 221, or after hours at (916) 407-7511.
