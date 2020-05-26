Barbershops and hair salons may now reopen in Riverside County following statewide guidance to allow for haircuts, styling and coloring.
The new guidelines, part of an ongoing acceleration that further opens the state economy, were announced Tuesday, one day after Gov. Newsom relaxed guidelines that allowed for houses of worship to conduct in-house services with some limitations.
“We cannot lose sight of our history and the family members and friends we have lost to coronavirus, or that we may not be out of the first wave of this pandemic,” said Board Chair V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor. “There is also a great need to help more people safely return to work, including barbers and hairdressers, who have been among the most impacted financially. Moving forward, we will need to ensure that as a county we do everything possible to take care and protect our families from this pandemic while ensuring that people can also work to take care of their families.”
The state guideline for hair salons and barbershops prescribe that services for these operations must be limited to services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings for the entirety of the service. For example, haircuts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance, hair relaxing treatments, and color services can be provided.
But those services that require touching of the customer’s face, such as facials, eyelash adjustments, eyebrow waxing and threading, are not allowed.
“Hair salons and barber shops are largely small businesses, many of which are owned by Riverside County residents,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “More local businesses will now reopen and more people will be able to get back to work. At the same time, we must continue to take safeguards and precautions to prevent future outbreaks.”
Preventative measures outlined in the state’s guidance include:
Implement measures to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between and among workers and customers, except when providing haircutting and other close contact services.
Provide temperature and/or symptom screenings for all workers at the beginning of their shift and any vendors, contractors, or other workers entering the establishment.
Encourage workers and customers who are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.
Screen customers upon arrival and be prepared to cancel or reschedule customers who indicate they have any signs of illness.
Require workers and customers to use face coverings during the entire haircutting and other close contact hair services.
While the new guidelines are welcomed by many small business owners, health officials are emphasizing that the coronavirus continues to be an issue within the community. They remind residents of the strong recommendations to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing when possible.
Other modifications and measures intended to keep employees, volunteers and members of the community safe are available in the statewide guidance posted on the county’s website at www.rivcoccsd.org/covidbizhelp .
