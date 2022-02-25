BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning has gone ahead and removed the final hurdle for the contentious Banning Point project to move forward across from the Sun Lakes Country Club’s retirement community.
At a longer than five-hour special public hearing Feb. 17 that drew a lot of pleading from mostly Sun Lakes residents to pass an appeal by the Pass Area Action Group disputing the city’s environmental review findings, the city gave its blessing for the Banning Point project to get to work on its logistics center and retail and office space behind the Albertsons shopping center.
In asking for clarification as to the purpose of the special council meeting conducted by the city in regards to the Banning Point property, Mayor Kyle Pingree wanted to know: “Is it to decide whether the planning commission’s project is correct, or incorrect; are we to make our own independent decision on the pending application based on the evidence presented this evening?”
City Attorney Kevin Ennis explained that the council was tasked with concluding three decisions: to determine whether there is sufficient environmental data to accommodate an environmental impact review addendum to the Sun Lakes Village North’s specific plan; approve the project’s tentative map outlining a subdivision of 47 acres into three parcels that would indicate approval for more than 600,000 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of office space, as well as 34,000 square feet of retail and commercial space; and design review of the project; while denying the appeal of the planning commission’s decision to approve the design.
“What is not before you this evening is a decision to change the general plan land use designation for the site, to change the specific plan designation for the site, the zoning designation for the site, and the overall uses allowed on the property. That decision was made back in December 2020” when the planning commission and the council approved the Sun Lakes Village North’s specific plan amendment, Ennis said.
Among three added conditions for the project were landscaping improvements; the council’s requirement of the developer to install preemption traffic control signals that would allow public safety vehicles to control traffic lights at a starting cost of $6,000 apiece for five signals along a congested Highland Springs Avenue; and the developer’s willingness to contribute $350,000 to fund future Fire Department facilities and apparatus that will eventually serve the south side of the freeway.
In a statement, Managing Principal of Phoenix-based Creation RE+PE, the developer, said “We are very pleased with the city council’s approval of our project. Our team made numerous concessions for the benefit of the community. We are looking forward to providing Banning with more than 700 new jobs and and $4 million dollars in revenues to the city.”
Councilman Alberto Sanchez motioned, and Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace seconded the approvals.
The motions passed 4-1, with Councilwoman Mary Hamlin, who represents the district the appellants reside in, voted against the measure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.