On Sunday, April 26, at around 11:41 a.m., Banning Police Officers responded to a stabbing in the 900 block of W. Hays St., in the city of Banning.
Upon officer’s arrival, they located the victim who was identified as, Rigoberto Delgado, who was suffering from a single stab wound to his chest.
Delgado advised the suspect who stabbed him was Selena Ruiz and she fled on foot prior to officer’s arrival.
“Our officers immediately went to work and located the suspect and made apprehension. Again, our Banning police officers placed themselves in harm’s way to take the suspect into custody,” said Chief Matthew Hamner.
Banning Officers conducted an area check for Ruiz and located her in the 800 block of W. Williams St. and placed her in-custody.
Delgado was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for medical treatment. Ruiz was later transported to Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and booked on attempted murder.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 849-1511.
