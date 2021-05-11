Following a special April 16 city council meeting, Banning’s city manager Doug Schulze had an addendum to the April 27 council meeting requesting authorization of five additional police officers, and authorization of adjusting the city’s budget to accommodate them.
Banning’s police officers work 12-hour shifts to accommodate minimum staffing levels, each covering roughly 2,100 hours a year, Schulze explained.
At least four full-time equivalents are required to support a single officer position year-round, to cover sick leave, vacation time, administrative leave and training.
Police officers in Banning each cost the city roughly $200,000 a year; to hire five more is $1 million from the city’s strained budget.
Schulze told Banning’s city council “If we’re going to fill our positions year-round with a minimum of three officers per shift, which I really believe is a minimum, we’re going to need about 36 FTEs. If we don’t have that, when we have extended leaves of absences for injuries, or when we have officers taking vacation, we’re going to be short on our shifts. For me that is one of my biggest worries: something is going to happen to one of our officers, or to a community member, because we don’t have adequate resources.”
Schulze outlined anticipated revenues coming in, and cost-saving measures already made, to justify the budgeting of additional officers.
He will forgo an administrative services director position that became vacant, and will now remain unfilled, to save $225,000 a year, while bringing human resources and risk management personnel under the auspices of the city manager, and transferring the city’s information technology division to the Banning Electric Utility department.
The city anticipates a minimum of $137,000 a year in property taxes from the growing Atwell community, and another $50,000 annually from four commercial and industrial developments that are nearing completion.
Schulze requested the council consider avenues for additional revenue sources, including penalties to property owners whose alarm systems repeatedly attract the attention of the Police Department for false alarms; providing a base for Peace Officer Standards (POST) and Training at Banning’s Police Department to certify and train personnel, which would benefit the department by charging visiting departments for training services; potentially adding parking meters around the Banning Justice Center to take advantage of the increased traffic to that part of town by outside visitors; and the city finally gets to start realizing revenues from its cannabis taxes, starting at $1 million annually by next year in cultivation taxes alone.
The city also anticipates a one-time $100,000 in FEMA reimbursement for the city’s provision of public assistance programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, Schulze anticipates the city can rely on $1.5 million in new recurring revenues to justify the additional officers.
“One of the things we need to look at is the consequences if we don’t do this,” Councilwoman Mary Hamlin said. “What are the consequences if we say we can’t afford it: well, we’re short-staffed right now, we’re going to be even more short-staffed because we’re going to wear out the officers we have and they’re going to go someplace else; we could lose our whole Police Department, which means we’d have to depend on the Sheriff’s Department which is also short-staffed — and I don’t think they would be able to provide the service that our own police force would.”
Further, she noted, “Crime increases. What happens when crime increases: loss of businesses, we’ll lose tax revenue, citizens will leave; they won’t want to buy houses here. So it’s a tough decision, but it’s one where we just have to bite the bullet and increase our police force. I don’t think we have any other choice right now.”
She added, “We’re spending a lot of money on overtime,” and assumed those costs could be cut.
Schulze clarified that the city could reduce overtime of additional shifts, but would not likely be able to reduce overtime in general, due to the nature of law enforcement duties.
Detective Brandon Smith addressed the council about POST training, explaining that there were several POST-certified personnel within the department who could charge reimbursements to train others in programs such as first aid, CPR, tactical communication and firearms that have to be recertified on a regular basis.
It would also be a cost-saving measure for the city to have POST certifications done in-house.
The overarching POST organization would reimburse for the costs of training personnel from other agencies, and would also cover costs of any overtime from Banning’s POST trainers when it affects their work schedules, Smith said.
Banning Police Department has a large building to accommodate lectures and workshops, and officers have access to the shooting ranges of the Banning Sportsman’s Club, he explained.
Mayor Colleen Wallace inquired as to whether just hiring a couple of additional officers as opposed to the five proposed, would make a difference.
Schulze explained that while “Anything would help,” he cautioned “the department with five additional officers is at a bare minimum staffing level, so if you hire two or three additional officers, we’re getting closer to that, but we also know our population is increasing, and we’ll just continue to fall further behind” if the city doesn’t keep up with that growth.
Schulze accepted responsibility for assuring that the city will have the resources to take on five additional officers without compromising other city services.
“I am confident that we can make the adjustments we need. This is what cities do, and we have to figure out a way to do this,” he said.
According to Mayor Pro Tem David Happe, the fiscal decision “requires a leap of faith, partially, for all of us, but I can see in writing the confirmation that the future revenues are going to be there to support a decision like this. At the end of the day it is in the interest of public safety and the safety of this community, the safety of the officers … and to bring trainers in-house” for POST training will “have a lot of long-term benefit.”
Wallace explained that, while she supports public safety, she was not willing to compromise the city’s financial position and hedge bets on revenues that are yet to be realized.
Councilman Kyle Pingree motioned to authorize hiring five additional officers, seconded by Hamlin.
The motion passed 4-1 with Wallace being the lone dissenter.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
