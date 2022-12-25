Due to a rainstorm in September, Banning got to enjoy this year’s annual Stagecoach Days Parade as a holiday lights parade on Friday, Dec. 16.
Friday night families lined Ramsey Street as marching bands, youth clubs and vehicles transformed into kinetic light displays paraded through town to spread holiday cheer.
Parade organizer Shelly Ruiz said she was amazed and delighted at the turnout in both spectators and participants for Stagecoach Day’s first night parade.
More than 40 entries (over 100 vehicles) light up the chilly night.
The grand marshals — longtime Banning Electric Utility employee Rick Diaz and World War II veteran and Marine Raider Joe Harrison — selected for September’s parade were again invited to participate. While Ruiz rode in the parade, Harrison, who turns 100 this month, was unable to attend.
The parade gave out several awards honoring the parade’s most impressive participants including two overall winners: the Cafferty great-grandchildren and their “Pioneer Children” float earning the Sweepstakes Award and BNG 4x4 Club winning the Judge’s Choice Award.
Winners in other categories were:
Autos
First place: The Liberty Lap
Second: American Legion
Third: So Cal Advanced Builders
Drill
First: Nicolet Middle and Banning High School California Cadet Corps
Miscellaneous entries
First: Silver Ridge Ranch
Second: Banning High School Visual and Performing Arts cart
Third: Pip’s Hay
Civic and other floats
First: DeAnn’s PAASS Kids
Second: Gilman Ranch Hands
School floats
First: Cabazon Elementary
Second: Hemmerling Elementary
Third: Nicolet Middle School
