parade

Kids wave their holiday welcomes from a parade float.

Due to a rainstorm in September, Banning got to enjoy this year’s annual Stagecoach Days Parade as a holiday lights parade on Friday, Dec. 16.

Friday night families lined Ramsey Street as marching bands, youth clubs and vehicles transformed into kinetic light displays paraded through town to spread holiday cheer.

Parade organizer Shelly Ruiz said she was amazed and delighted at the turnout in both spectators and participants for Stagecoach Day’s first night parade.

More than 40 entries (over 100 vehicles) light up the chilly night.

The grand marshals — longtime Banning Electric Utility employee Rick Diaz and World War II veteran and Marine Raider Joe Harrison — selected for September’s parade were again invited to participate. While Ruiz rode in the parade, Harrison, who turns 100 this month, was unable to attend.

parade

Fire engines greet parade goers with lights and sirens.

The parade gave out several awards honoring the parade’s most impressive participants including two overall winners: the Cafferty great-grandchildren and their “Pioneer Children” float earning the Sweepstakes Award and BNG 4x4 Club winning the Judge’s Choice Award.

Winners in other categories were:

Autos

First place: The Liberty Lap

Second: American Legion

Third: So Cal Advanced Builders

Drill

First: Nicolet Middle and Banning High School California Cadet Corps

Miscellaneous entries

First: Silver Ridge Ranch

Second: Banning High School Visual and Performing Arts cart

Third: Pip’s Hay

Civic and other floats

First: DeAnn’s PAASS Kids

Second: Gilman Ranch Hands

School floats

First: Cabazon Elementary

Second: Hemmerling Elementary

Third: Nicolet Middle School

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Morongo donates winter coats, shoes and toys to children in need

Morongo donates winter coats, shoes and toys to children in need

Holiday cheers and smiles were aplenty as hundreds of children from across the San Gorgonio Pass received gifts as part of Saturday’s Christmas in Cabazon Brunch with Santa, sponsored by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians at the James A. Venable Community Center in Cabazon.

Banning Unified welcomes new board members

Banning Unified welcomes new board members

Banning Unified School District's Board of Trustees welcomed Leslie Novalis and Shelly Ruiz as new members to the board during an oath of office ceremony on Dec. 9, which featured a welcome message from Superintendent Terrence Davis, congratulatory speeches and applause from dozens of commun…