Banning Chamber of Commerce board member Kyle Pingree bested four candidates to be appointed to represent District 2 on the Banning City Council Tuesday night.
“I believe I would be a great choice for District 2 because I have been a dedicated volunteer for local nonprofit organizations for the past four years, as well as local events held by citizens,” he outlined in his application.
In his application Pingree explained that he wants “to be the voice and help the citizens of District 2. I see great potential for Banning,” and “would love to make Banning a destination so future generations will take pride and keep Banning going forward.”
Pingree’s application suggests that he is interested in fighting to make sure that future students who end up residing in Pardee Homes’s Atwell development along Highland Springs Avenue end up attending schools in Banning, since the majority of those students currently reside within Beaumont Unified School District’s boundaries, despite being in Banning.
He wants to convince more businesses to invest in jobs in Banning, hoping to bridge efforts by the city’s Economic Development Department and the chamber to bring more businesses to the city.
He has prioritized addressing understaffing at Banning Police Department, and promises to “give our full support to our Police Department, as well as make Banning a proud place” for officers and others to work in.
He wants to tackle homelessness, and “everything that comes with this issue, such as trash and graffiti,” and is willing to “work with local agencies to get it under control,” and to lead weekend cleanup activities to help clean up the city.
He was warmly welcomed to the council after being sworn in by City Clerk Marie Calderon.
His colleagues admitted that it was a hard decision to pick former councilman Don Peterson’s replacement.
Peterson resigned from the council in January.
Jennifer Flesher, a registered nurse who had hoped to address safe neighborhoods and affordable housing, had been nominated by David Happe. His motion died for the lack of a second.
“We need more residents to volunteer, to be a part of committees or commissions,” Councilman Welch said, since such participation demonstrates a vested interest in the city and gives exposure for council members to be introduced to involved community members. “I wish we could hire everyone” based on the nominations they had to pick from, which also included Alma Marie Dean, a retired nurse who wanted to tackle homelessness, address unemployment and find a solution for affordable housing and first-time homebuyers; and Rick Minjares, a former Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District engineer who now serves as an associate engineer for the city of Palm Springs, who had hoped utilize his expertise in city planning to benefit Banning.
Pingree’s first action as a council member was to vote on the selection of Banning-based Rio Stone Building Materials owner David Lopez as Banning’s newest planning commissioner.
He replaces commissioner Richard Krick, whose four-year term was up. Krick applied for the commission to retain his position, but Mayor Pro Tem Wallace nominated Lopez, seconded by Councilman David Happe.
According to Lopez’s application, he is a product of the Banning school district, and has an Associate’s Degree in computer aided drafting from ITT Technical Institute.
He claims 10 years of experience working with construction projects, and is familiar with the planning process.
“I am an active Banning resident looking to make an improved change for the enhancement of our community,” Lopez wrote in his application.
