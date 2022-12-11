Okinawa, Japan. Sardinia, Italy. Ikaria, Greece, and Loma Linda, Calif.
They are known to host the world’s highest concentrations of folks who have long life expectancies.
Maybe, someday, Banning could join the ranks of those cities in enjoying reputations for longevity.
Converting Banning, where there is already a population of retirement achievers striving to live longer than a century, into a “Blue Zone” will not happen overnight, but city stakeholders envision that it could happen.
A database maintained by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation indicates that the average life expectancy of someone in Riverside County is 80.90, whereas statewide the figure is 80.80.
That’s higher than the 77.30 years that the site anticipates people nationwide get to live.
“Riverside County is the tenth most populous county in the country, and Banning is one of the fastest-growing cities” within the county, Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the county’s public health officer, told those at the event, hosted at the Banning Community Center. “Blue Zones draw on the strength of their communities and help them thrive.”
“We see Riverside County as one of the best-kept secrets” for potentially being a nexus of longevity, Leung suggested.
Nick Buettner, brother of Dan Buettner, a National Geographic writer who compiled results for a study on the world’s highest rates of longevity, was a keynote speaker for an invitation-only event hosted by the Riverside University Health System and the city of Banning Tuesday morning as a kickoff for discussions on long life for Banning’s residents, and making the city a potential Blue Zone.
Nick Buettner is vice president of community engagement for Minneapolis-based Blue Zones, LLC.
He offered snapshots of what his colleagues discovered in the five concentrations of octogenarian cities that his brother wrote about.
In Okinawa, the aged are revered and incorporated into everyday family lives, and octogenarians are getting up and down on their hands and knees working outside in gardens, come in to dine on sweet potatoes, mugwort and goya (bitter melon); a formula that seems to keep their spirits young.
Children are placed in “maoi” social groups as early as 5 years old, where they become lifelong friends who grow up together and look out for each other throughout their lifetimes.
Sardinia boasts the world’s largest population of men over 100 years old, fueled by low-protein diets and the continuously moving of flocks and herds of animals over rugged terrain.
Loma Linda, just down the road (compared to the international cities), has a sense of faith-based community whose Seventh-day Adventists indulge in vegetarian meals and shun anything with caffeine.
In almost all five of the Blue Zones, people have a “sense of purpose” and “inconveniences” thrown into their lives, where they might have to walk distances or engage in physical activity to accomplish daily chores and routines. They have access to networks of family and friends, and rely on faith communities (regardless of their faith backgrounds) and engage in simple tactics to reduce stress (which reduces inflammation within the body).
“Banning’s never going to be Okinawa,” Buettner acknowledged.
Spending money on special diets, gym memberships and pharmaceutical medications, and relying on governments won’t solve the longevity mystery.
But cities like Banning can implement policies and establish safe environments where families aren’t worried about their kids riding their bikes around in public spaces, and citizens pursuing similar interests can gather in parks.
It takes buy-in from businesses. Healthier food options need to be available; smoke-free environments encouraged.
Walkability — and not just for people who simply need transportation, but for those who wish to participate in healthy lifestyles — is a must.
According to Buettner, Blue Zones has been working to create blue zones at a couple of cities in the United States, including Albert Lea, Minn., where 20 percent less absenteeism has been reported by employers and an average of 2.8 pounds has been permanently lost by residents. The city has also enjoyed a 49 percent drop in healthcare costs.
Among a handful of Southern California beach cities where, while active and healthy lifestyles on the waves are a draw, traffic in the surrounding communities created unhealthy air and stress.
Establishing blue zones in Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach led to a 5 percent drop in obesity and 10 percent decline in stress levels, according to Buettner.
It helps when cities help “make healthy choices unavoidable” in their communities, Buettner said.
“The keynote presentation really helped to provide people with an understanding of what Blue Zones is, and how it can help Banning,” said City Manager Doug Schulze, who sat in on a faith and civic focus group following the keynote address. “We talked about volunteerism, engaging the community, the community garden project, homelessness and lots of questions about why nobody from faith-based organizations attended.”
“The presentation was inspiring; this program is extremely important to Banning. Implementation will require community involvement and a commitment to creating a community that is safe, healthy and vibrant,” he added.
It will involve the downtown revitalization vision, the community garden concept and complete streets as “a great start.”
“We are doing some good things, but without community participation, it will be hard to sustain,” Schulze said.
Mayor Colleen Wallace attended the event and offered opening remarks.
Following the program she told the Record Gazette, “I think that it’s a great idea to get the community involved to see what we’re trying to do to prosper.”
The Blue Zone group will continue to host focus group discussions in the next several weeks, according to County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Shunling Tsang.
“The Blue Zones experts will take what they have learned and collaborate to build a transformation plan, which they will present to us in late spring 2023” a Blue Zones Readiness Assessment for Banning, Tsang said.
Banning Chamber of Commerce Chairman and Banning Councilman-elect Reuben Gonzales said, “The Blue Zone Initiative can be a great asset to our community in regards to our overall health. From what I gathered at the event, they will be hosting small groups to ultimately find the feasibility of our city to implement and inspire a healthier lifestyle for the residents of Banning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.