Redlands, Corona and Claremont have successfully integrated historic areas of their cities and made them appealing and commercially vibrant.
Banning could enjoy something similar, if it can preserve its past, and on Tuesday evening, April 25, took a step toward making it happen, after years of residents and various city leaders suggesting that the city look into coming up with such a plan.
At the city council meeting, Community Development Director Adam Rush showed some photos of existing locations, juxtaposed with how they appeared years ago.
He outlined a draft ordinance establishing an historic preservation commission for the city to consider. He also suggested that the city adopt a guide of “reasonable standards” for historic preservation of what will mostly be privately owned properties and buildings around Banning.
With the council’s support, city staff will begin working on an ordinance that will outline guidelines for preservation of vintage properties with a unique architectural style, aesthetic appeal or association with local history, and devise a mechanism to document and preserve such properties and structures.
The city will establish an historic preservation commission that will officially advise the city council, similar to a planning commission, the latter of which will be tasked with conducting a public hearing on the matter, and make further recommendations.
Such a commission would have members appointed by the city council, and staff would be selected to work with the commission to come up with a registry of historic locations, a process that would take time, Rush said.
“Banning has distinctive areas” that harbor potential sites that should have standards governing the preservation of their appearances and spirit, Rush said. “While the city is not 100 percent built out, major tracts of land are spoken for” with “the highest potential for a downtown area with a business district” that could benefit from the city’s beautification and revitalization efforts.
Having historic spaces adhere to some preservation guidelines “could be a tool in boosting our downtown,” Rush said, and noted that, architecturally, the west end of the city “has different styles than the east end of the city.”
John McLaughlin, a Beaumont resident who serves as president of the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, was the first to address the council during a public comment portion of the discussion.
“I want to say how happy I am, and the historical society is” that the city is seriously taking into consideration the establishment of an historical commission and a governing ordinance to make it official.
“Cities that cherish their past certainly ensure their future,” McLaughlin said, and he noted that visitors to the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s displays at events such as the historic Gilman Ranch or the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, “react positively to the history of the city.” He also commended the city on making an effort to “preserve with a conscience,” and not just destroy something from the past in order to build something new.
He assured the city that historical society members would be willing to step up and help the city identify historical spots, and volunteer on such a commission.
Historical society board member Pat Murkland singled out the Reid Building, which houses Faith In Action and a couple of small businesses such as Nail Extravaganza.
Back in 2019, when the building’s owner Yolanda Graciano of Riverside started renovating the Livingston Street edifice, which was erected in 1884, the appearance of workers who looked like they were going to tear the building down resulted in a community uproar, and the city intervened before more damage could be done.
“It took us to care about it” to make sure the oldest building in Banning didn’t disappear, Murkland said, and invoked the city’s motto of “Endless Opportunity,” saying that those opportunities are “embodied in our history, in individual stories — don’t think just about structures, but places and cultural significance” when determining what is historically important.
The city’s Administrative Services Director Lincoln Bogard and City Councilman Rick Minjares advocated incorporating the Mills Act into the city’s preservation program, which provides tax incentives for property owners to invest in preserving historically significant structures.
The Mills Act would likely be implimented separately from an ordinance.
Gae Rusk, a Banning High School alumna and a lifetime member of the historical society, told the council that there are “fragile places” that need to be considered as part of preservation efforts, and mentioned a Works Progress Administration mural that still exists inside Nicolet Middle School, painted back when it was the high school, which has come close to being lost and painted over.
She brought up the historic Jost House previously on Banning Unified School District property that once sat at 778 W. Westward Ave., which had unique hand-chiseled castle block cement blocks and was once the home of one of the first families to settle in the city. It was built around 1910, and demolished by the school district in June 2021 with little input from the community.
“Something like the Jost House was knocked down overnight, and there was no one to stop” it from happening, Rusk said.
The presentation made an impression on Councilman Reuben Gonzales, who grew up in Banning. He said, “This inspired me to love my city even more … in order to preserve that is fantastic — for our children’s children.”
Councilman Minjares said that an historic preservation ordinance could be as pragmatic or flexible as it needs to be to suit the city’s interests.
“If someone wants to change out a window, they shouldn’t have to go through an act of Congress,” but hopefully there are those who “want to step up and do the right thing” and preserve the integrity and spirit of an historic property.
Rush explained that, if a property is deemed historic, and a hole develops in a roof and it rains, the homeowner couldn’t be forced to reside in a building that’s deemed unlivable, and would be able to make “reasonable” renovations and changes that do not contribute to hardship.
Minjares, who is active with the historical society, reiterated that he has been on board to bring such an ordinance to the city.
“Many people have attempted to get this going in the past,” Minjares said.
He promised that he intends to see it through.
Staff Writer David James Heiss is a board member of the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, and may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.