Most of Banning’s city council were on hand to lend a hand at Banning’s first distribution of groceries last Friday, spearheaded by the Banning Chamber of Commerce.
More than 500 bags of groceries were distributed to drivers who came through the Banning Community Center’s parking lot, each accepting four bags of groceries that included fresh fruits and vegetables, a case of water, milk, and canned goods.
The chamber purchased a container for the program, and spent an additional $4,000 to buy groceries to give away to those in need.
Chamber volunteers and employees of Precision Material Handling in Banning, where Councilman Kyle Pingree works as a supervisor, were among those helping to set up and distribute.
The chamber is a not-for-profit entity, but not a 501(c)3, which means that donations to the chamber for the cause cannot be used as tax write offs.
And while chamber President Robert Ybarra anticipates hosting the grocery giveaway each Friday until the quarantine is lifted, there is concern that the chamber will run out of funds before that happens.
Typically, a chamber’s function is to support the business community, particularly promoting chamber members that pay dues to be a part of the organization.
At Banning city council’s upcoming virtual meeting coming up on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to discuss whether or not the city would be willing to make a one-time contribution to help the cause, since the food distribution benefits Banning residents.
According to the city, “Many community members have lost income due to response to COVID-19 and do not have money to purchase food. Unemployment benefits typically take at least two weeks to distribute after application and qualification.”
Based on estimates from the chamber, the city is under the impression that the value of each bag of groceries was more than $100.
The chamber approached the city requesting support, according to City Manager Doug Schulze.
The city provided a police presence during the event.
No amount has been suggested.
If the council takes any action on the matter, it is the last thing on their April 14 agenda.
“Everyone that has helped is compassionate about our community, and we want to make sure that our residents have the resources to get through this difficult time,” Mayor Daniela Andrade has previously said.
