Banning has taken steps to annex Indian land into its boundaries.
At its Sept. 8 city council meeting, the city approved a general plan amendment to pre-zone 38.23 acres currently within Morongo tribal land as a business park area.
No development has been proposed on the property, which is along the northeast portion of city boundaries, and adjacent and north of the future extension of Wilson Street, southeast of Morongo Road and east of Hathaway Street.
The deal is part of a land swap between Beverly Hills applicant Lloyd Fields and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, following a 2015 Senate bill, the Economic Development Through Tribal Land Exchange Act, which created eight lots, which were then subdivided by deed via the state’s Subdivision Map Act.
Of the eight parcels of land, seven owned by Morongo were deeded to Fields in exchange for the remaining one.
Only six of those eight lots, along with an additional easement, are within Banning’s boundaries. The other two are under the auspices of unincorporated county jurisdiction.
An easement to the city allows for installation of a 30-inch oil and gas pipeline in a 50 foot-wide right-of-way granted to the Los Angeles-based Southern California Gas Company.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis explained that a realignment of an intersection for Morongo Road to connect to Hoffer Street was part of the negotiations with the tribe, since it currently connects diagonally to Hathaway Street.
The plan now heads to a public hearing before the Local Agency Formation Commission, an independent county commission having purvey over incorporations, annexations, and formation of municipal boundaries.
Ennis explained that it was a four-pronged federal agreement that was negotiated with the tribe: Fields’s remaining parcel was deeded to the tribe; the tribe would convey the street right-of-way to the city as part of the agreement with Fields; the city would have access to an additional road dedication, and the tribe agrees to improve the intersection of what is now Morongo Road and Hathaway Street.
Ultimately, Ennis said, the city would vacate the public right-of-way on tribal land for portions of the old Fields Road, which is now Malki Road.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
