Last November as a couple of outgoing members were finishing up their terms, Banning’s city council requested its staff to see what it would take to allow microbusinesses in the city.
A couple of councilmembers had expressed irritation over the fact that permits had been issued for traditional cannabis retail shops nearly two years prior, and not one had opened at that time.
It was unrealized revenues that the city had been hoping for.
Cannabis microbusinesses, specifically, are boutique businesses that provide cultivation, distribution and retail all under one roof, whereas the current three permitted cannabis retailers can only have storefronts.
Such microbusinesses are allowed under state law, but there is nothing in Banning’s cannabis ordinance that allows them.
They amount to about a third of such permits issued in the state, according to Mark Teague, an adviser with Sacramento-based planning consultant Placeworks, who provided a virtual presentation on the subject for a workshop prior to the March 23 city council’s meeting.
Teague explained that microbusinesses occupy retail space of no greater than 10,000 square feet.
In order for them to operate legally, a municipality has to adjust its zoning to include a definition for microbusinesses.
He pointed out that Banning’s municipal code already allows for cannabis cultivation and sales, and though it does not currently specify “microbusiness,” Teague claimed “It is allowed within your code.”
Mayor Pro Tem Dave Happe was curious as to whether large buildings such as the former Kmart building could accommodate a microbusiness.
Community Development Director Adam Rush said that microbusinesses should probably be relegated to industrial zones, since those areas already allow for cannabis cultivation.
City Manager Doug Schulze told Happe “In order to set up cultivation operation in a building, there’s an extensive process they go through to ensure mold and bacteria is removed from a building, which can require pretty much rebuilding the inside along with improving HVAC — it’s a pretty elaborate process. It’s not like you’re taking an old grocery store and just setting up racks and growing areas. Typically those buildings are quite large, so you’re probably looking at smaller retail operations, or splitting larger facilities that could potentially be attractive locations, but those can be 30, 40,000 square feet.”
Teague pointed out that in addition to having to tamp down on moisture in such a large facility, it would also be a challenge to ensure security.
Councilman Alberto Sanchez was curious as to whether he and his colleagues had the authority to remove the cap on cannabis retailers allowed in the city, which at one per 10,000 residents is three.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis informed him that the council could remove the cap if they wanted to, and did not require putting a measure before voters to do so; the previous Measures N and O allowed for cannabis to be taxed: Measure O set a 10 percent tax on gross receipts of cannabis retail outlets within the city, with room to raise that to 15 percent; and Measure N allows the city to set cannabis cultivation taxes initially at $15 per square foot of canopy space.
The council gave instructions to city staff to come up with an amendment to its ordinance to allow for microbusinesses in Banning, which the council will consider at a future meeting.
