Similar to other municipalities grappling with the latest census configurations, Banning held the first of four public hearings Tuesday on its redistricting process, an activity that occurs every 10 years to revise electoral districts and ensure equal representation of citizens.
In 2016 Banning transitioned to by-district, rather than an at-large district voting system, in which citizens within specific districts can now only vote for representatives that hail from their district.
City Attorney Kevin Ennis explained the redistricting criteria and how it complies with federal and state constitutional and voting rights act stipulations: boundaries must not dilute voting strengths of various classes of voters, and must consider other factors such as distinct neighborhoods; and cannot favor any political parties; while attempting to preserve the core of existing districts.
In 2010, Banning’s population was 29,603; in 2020 it was 29,505.
The demographics did not change in that decade: 67 percent of Banning’s residents were white in 2010, which is the same statistics for 2020; at the end of both decades, 8.2 percent of residents were black; and Hispanics continue to represent 47 percent of the city’s population, as they did 10 years ago.
However, the average population per district shifted slightly.
“There have been changes if you dive a little deeper, Ennis said. “We now have some deviation from the ideal size of each district.”
Deviation cannot be outside 10 percent: Ennis explained some mathematical formulas the city used to come up with its “population ideal” figure: the total population divided into the number of (five) council districts represents the “population ideal.”
According to Ennis’s reporting, there is an overall deviation of 26 percent in the 2020 stats, which does not meet the federal voting rights act.
In order to accommodate requirements, Banning is being advised to enlarge the smaller District 2 and reduce the size of the larger Districts 4 and 5 to meet federal standards and iron out demographic imbalances.
The process is outlined in English and Spanish on the city’s website at https://banningca.gov/708/2020-Decennial-Redistricting.
Laurie Sampson, executive assistant to the city manager, demonstrated “census blocks” that depict the population demographics in each block, which also can be accessed through the above link.
The process needs to be completed by April 2022, and the city must submit a final districting map by April 15.
At the first public hearing held during the Nov. 9 council meeting, the public was to provide input.
The next public hearings will be Dec. 14 and Jan. 11 and 22.
