BY MARC HARGETT
Record Gazette
The sign on the door might read “Senior Center,” but it really is the place where all the cool people hang out during the summer in Banning.
If you are looking for a place to relax in a cool place and not run your electric bill through the roof with this upcoming triple digit weather, the Banning Senior Center is where you want to be.
The senior center, in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, is a cooling center for local residents.
Regulars to the senior center not only come early to escape the heat, but they come for the camaraderie.
“Everyday, I am here,” says 92 year-old Kermit Barnett, who is also president of the senior center advisory board. “It’s a great group of people.”
Barnett was surrounded at his table as he ate lunch and told stories from days gone by.
Donning an Air Force Veteran hat and Veteran of Foreign War bolo, Barnett shared about his time in the military.
He he served in both World War II and in the Korean War.
His career began in the Army, where he was part of the Army Air Corp.
He ended his time in service in the Air Force after the branches were divided.
One of Barnett’s stories was of a time when a member of former President Obama’s staff spent time with him doing research.
“She followed me everywhere. She wanted to do a book about me,” Barnett says with a sly smile and a chuckle. “But, I told her no.”
On the other side of the large dining hall near the pool table was Janet Hazlip leaning against her favorite pool cue.
She is known for ability to run the table and beat all of the competition.
The 73 year-old Hazlip spends many of her days at the center escaping the heat and hustling a pool game or two as she jokes with her friends.
“It’s nice for us older people to have a place to go,” the Banning resident says.
As she walks away after her third run of the table, two others quickly begin to rack the balls for their game.
“I’m going to let them have a turn at the table,” she says with a wink and a laugh.
One of the more colorful characters of the center is Chavalita Ortega, a lady who spends a better part of her time at the center.
She doesn’t speak much English.
But that doesn’t stop her from talking to whoever will sit down next her. She considers them family.
“They is my brother and sister,” she says in her best English with a thick accent.
After her time around the table talking with those sitting with her in the dinning room, she heads to another room adorned with cozy chairs and game tables.
She likes to sit in a red-plush chair next to a table so she can color in her adult coloring book. She spends several hours working on her masterpieces.
Others spend time in the afternoon heat playing cards or other board games.
Checkers is also a popular competition at the cooling center and there are regular tournaments to prove who is the senior center checker champion.
The cooling center is not only open for seniors during the summer heat. It is open for all ages according to the program director, Ana Sandoval.
“It is mainly seniors who get out of their house before it’s too hot,” Sandoval says. “It is open for young people, too. It is not only for seniors.”
Under normal operation, the cooling center is activated when the temperature outside hits triple digits.
The program at the senior center operates under different guidelines.
“We go by feeling. If it feels hot for someone, we are activated,” she says.
When the program is in operation, the cooling center gives out water and snacks to those who take advantage of the benefit.
The cooling center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Banning Senior Center, 769 San Gorgonio Avenue. For more information about the program or the senior center, call (951) 922-3250.
Staff Writer Marc Hargett may be reached at mhargett@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x117.
