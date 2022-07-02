For the next couple of weeks, Banning invites the public to chime in on ways the city can reduce traffic incidents around its streets and thoroughfares.
According to the state Office of Traffic Safety, there were 427 collisions around the city of Banning from 2017 through 2021.
Most of those involved vehicles hitting objects, or rear-ending other vehicles, though 50 involved head-on collisions.
During that time, there were 13 fatal incidents and 33 severe-injury collisions.
Among them were 30 motorcycle collisions, 13 percent of which were fatal.
Seventy-three percent of drunk driving-related collisions occurred at night.
According to the department’s statistics, the top five signalized intersections in Banning where accidents occurred were (starting with number one) Ramsey Street and Sunset Avenue; Highland Springs Avenue and Ramsey; Ramsey and 22nd Street; Ramsey and Eighth Street; and Highland Springs and Wilson Street/Eighth Street.
Several intersections that currently do not have signals are being monitored for their higher rate of traffic incidents, including 16th Street and Ramsey; Ramsey and Roberge Avenue; Omar Street and Ramsey; Sunset and Wilson; and Apex Street and Ramsey.
There are a series of “roadway segments” also being considered for safety improvements and suggestions, including Sunset from Ramsey to Gilman Street/Mesa Street, and Ramsey/Highland Springs to Mountain Avenue.
The city seeks public input as to what residents and visitors feel should be considered for improvements for those intersections and segments of roadways outlined in the city’s Local Road Safety Plan Public Outreach packets (available online) and to suggest locations that people feel are prone to “near misses” — in which pedestrians, cyclists or other vehicles have been known to swerve in order to avoid collisions, since those tend to not get reported, and therefore are not reflected in data — and areas that may have a reputation for jaywalkers, increased vehicle speeds near parks and schools, illegal parking along red curbs or street features that may inhibit walking or cycling.
Between 2017 and 2021, there were 24 collisions involving pedestrians, and 25 percent of those victims succumbed to their injuries.
In that same five-year period, there were five incidents involving bicyclists; while bikes were involved with just 2 percent of traffic collisions, none of them were fatal, though 22 percent were considered to have resulted in “severe” injuries.
Deputy Director of Public Works Nate Smith presided over a road safety planning meeting at Banning’s city hall Monday; two members of the public were in attendance in-person, and a couple of others joined online, as did a couple of representatives of Carlsbad-based STC Traffic Inc.
Banning resident Chris McCallum attended the event to take advantage of city hall’s free air conditioning, and to learn more about the traffic situation of his city.
“I’ve always been concerned about traffic flow and emergency vehicle access,” he told a reporter.
During the workshop Smith, who identified himself as a limousine owner, said that he’s had issues with dangerous traffic along Westward Avenue and San Gorgonio Avenue, saying that he felt drivers rarely stop at the intersection. He also expressed concerns that children at Lions Park were exposed to dangerous drivers along Hargrave Street.
Stephen Manganiello, a principal of STC Traffic, explained during the session that requests for the funding cycle from the Highway Safety Improvement Program for traffic improvements, which are administered by CalTrans, need to be submitted in the next couple of weeks in order to meet a deadline at the end of July.
A PDF survey may be downloaded at the city of Banning’s website and either printed out, filled out and then scanned to be e-mailed to Ann Marie Loconte, project manager, amloconte@banningca.gov, or project engineer Ashley Adamos, ashley.adamos@stctraffic.com, or printed out and dropped off for the Public Works Department at city hall, 99 E. Ramsey St., no later than July 7.
