Advanced Placement exams can cost high school students upwards of $94 each, but they could be worth hundreds more if they are passed and accepted for credit at a designated college.
Seniors fret and for the most part prepare carefully for the upcoming tests, still scheduled to take place starting May 4.
Passing AP exams in anything from calculus and world history to macroeconomics and 3-D art and design can often mean an incoming freshman can count that exam as college credit — a course that they won’t have to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars to take as a college student (assuming the college they enroll in participates in accepting AP credit).
Banning’s school board wants to see its students perform well, and weighed options of providing equitable online access to all students, as they considered an option to extend wifi access throughout the community, piggybacking on utility poles throughout the city and installing their own step-down transformers where necessary.
Despite a planned rollout of allowing students to check out Chromebooks starting Monday, and lending the district’s 50 hotspots, the school board turned down approval of extending the wifi network through Torrance-based VectorUSA, which was the only vendor to offer a bid.
The district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan prioritized an extension of wifi at a proposed cost of $250,000.
VectorUSA’s bid was $469,493.77 — much higher than the district seems willing to pay.
The district is required to adhere to “prevailing wages,” Superintendent Robert Guillen told the board at its March 25 meeting. “When that happens, it spikes the cost. My recommendation is to reject the bid until we can get more information, and for lack of bidders.”
Board members pressed Guillen to give them a timeline of when new bids could be received, and students sorely needing wifi access could begin to have it.
It doesn’t sound like it will happen before this year’s crop of seniors have to take their AP exams.
“For our seniors who need this, what is the timeline they’re going to have to wait even longer?” trustee Leslie Sattler asked.
Guillen explained that no equipment has been purchased yet. A bid would have to be accepted first, so a vendor would know what it could spend.
Information Technology Director Mac Patel explained that “Even if it were approved right now, with a lot of vendors’ out” of work, or unable to send workers out due to the coronavirus quarantine, “at this point I don’t think we could get anything completed until the end of June.”
At Guillen’s advice, the board unanimously rejected VectorUSA’s bid, and will come back in a couple of months with hopefully more bids to consider.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
