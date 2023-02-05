In April 27, 2021, Banning’s city council approved a franchise agreement with Waste Management that was in line with industry standards, tailored around state solid waste regulations concerning commercial recycling and organic recycling services.
The agreement authorized a residential waste removal increase of $1.36 in July 2022 and another $1.36 raise this summer, effective July 1 to reflect Waste Management’s increased costs in collecting organic waste.
Adjustments through 2025 will be based on the Consumer Price Index, capped at 4 percent per year, even though Waste Management was entitled to a 4.2 percent annual rate increase, based on the franchise agreement with the city.
The city sent out notices to property owners, providing an opportunity for them to submit any potential protestations regarding rate increases in solid waste collection.
Protests from property owners were considered in determining whether rates would rise; however, protests from accountholders were not.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn wanted to know if that meant that renters’ protests would not be counted; Public Works Director Art Vela confirmed that she was correct, and informed her that property owners who own more than one parcel could have as many votes as they have owned parcels.
Mayor Alberto Sanchez thanked Waste Management for the company’s commitment to a deal with the city despite the potential for them to lose money, prior to the passage of Proposition 218, which would ensure that municipal taxes and fees, and their increases, would be subject to voter approval.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace motioned to authorize the city to mail out Proposition 218 notifications in connection to the automatic annual adjustments and associated fee increases to the collection, transportation, recycling and disposal of solid waste service rates, effective July 1 — and each July 1 through July 1, 2027 — based on the agreed upon methodology for calculating rate adjustments, and approve a public hearing on the matter for the April 11 city council meeting.
For most Banning residents, monthly bills from Waste Management will be $27.10 by July 1.
The measure was seconded by Flynn, and passed 4-0 (Councilman Reuben Gonzales had to leave the meeting prior to the vote).
