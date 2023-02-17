A lot more parking is about to become available at the DMV office in Banning.
A sign posted on the sliding doors to the DMV entrance at 1034 W. Ramsey St. reads “Attention: This office will be permanently closing Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.,” and directs those in need of DMV services to visit DMV offices in Redlands, Hemet and Palm Springs to conduct business that can’t be done online.
DMV Information Officer Angelica De La Peña explained that Banning’s DMV office, which had operated at the location since June 6, 1985, was closing “after an inspection revealed major structural damage to the foundation.”
De La Peña said that the DMV “is searching for a temporary office space to serve the Banning community until a new permanent location is available,” and added that “We are looking to stay in the community.”
David Wheeler, 30, of Beaumont, was in line outside the DMV, withstanding chilly weather, earlier this week to renew his ID.
In the future, if no Banning office is available, “I’ll probably go to Hemet,” he said. The closure wasn’t a big deal for Wheeler.
“I don’t come to the DMV too much. I can do most everything online, but they said I had to come in person to do this,” Wheeler said.
Victor Garcia, 53, of Banning, shrugged at seeing the sign on the doors.
“What can you do?” he said. “We have no choice. I don’t believe it. With so many people” in line waiting for services, “it’s no good.”
A video screen that promoted services online for those who waited, also advertised “positions available” at area DMV offices.
De La Peña said, “Customers with drive test appointments scheduled after Feb. 17 will be called to reschedule at a different location. All other appointments will be honored at nearby offices.”
Harvest Corner, a marijuana product dispensary adjacent to the DMV in the same building, is not affected and is not expected to close, according to Manager Alisha Rawtani.
“They worked on our side of the building” prior to Harvest Corner moving in a year ago, she said. “We haven’t received any notice to move that I’m aware of.”
