In keeping with Banning’s franchise agreement with Waste Management, the city’s council has amended its municipal code to address collection services of trash, recyclable and organic waste.
The city also addressed commercial edible food generators, necessary to capture otherwise edible food that would have been disposed.
The code also stipulates access to city staff to assist with food recovery organizations; and mandates commercial food generators to maintain locked bins.
During discussion on the matter, Mayor Pro Tem David Happe wanted assurances that residents and commercial customers who had bins damaged or stolen would not be penalized with fees.
The franchise agreement with Waste Management ensures that each customer is entitled to one replacement bin during their 10-year agreement, per account.
Carrie Baxter, a consultant with Rosevill-based R3 Consulting said that customers are entitled to a free container replacement per material type, whether it is recycling or organics.
One resident who spoke during a public comment period was concerned about being charged for bins that get stolen, as she has already had to replace three bins this year.
Waste Management Community Relations Manager Lily Quiroa said that the company generally replaces bins “most of the time at no cost to the customer.”
“We completely understand with homeless issues” that bins occasionally are stolen, Quiroa said. “We work with customers and usually go ahead and exchange bins” or replace missing ones. “It’s a dire situation when it’s black and white, when a customer really damages a bin” that the company deems themselves to be responsible for.
Mayor Colleen Wallace wanted more information on the requirement that commercial bins be locked.
Quiroa said that only commercial customers will need to worry about securing trash containers; locks would be the responsibility of the commercial customers, she said.
The municipal code amendment’s first reading passed 5-0.
