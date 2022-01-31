BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
The contentious Banning Point, with its proposed 619,959 square-foot industrial building and additional 34,000 square feet of office space and retail or restaurant space planned across the street from Sun Lakes Country Club, will be the subject of a public hearing at Banning’s city hall on Feb. 17, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Banning Point project has raised numerous complaints and concerns and letters to the editor of the Record Gazette regarding an already overwhelmed traffic nightmare on Highland Springs Boulevard, public safety accessibility, and citizens’ health related to a potential proliferation of increased truck traffic.
At the Dec. 1, 2021 Banning Planning Commission’s meeting, the Sun Lakes Village North Specific Plan project to subdivide 47 acres into three lots narrowly approved 3-2, with Commissioner Richard Krick explaining to a packed city hall filled with mostly Sun Lakes residents that “the developer has every legal right” to build its warehouse in the location across the street from the retirement community, and that “it cannot be changed.”
Krick motioned to approve the planning commission’s resolution, and received additional support from commissioners Scott Brosious and Eric Shaw.
Commissioners David Lopez and Marco Santana opposed the measure.
A coalition of citizens calling themselves the Pass Action Group has been coordinating protests, and have officially filed to appeal the Planning Commission’s vote.
Pass Action Group’s Communications Chairman Howard Katz has expressed “We are protesting the City of Banning Planning Commission’s approval of the construction of a 620,000 square foot warehouse on 49 acres on Sun Lakes Boulevard in the middle of senior, 55+ communities with more than 10,000 inhabitants,” stating that “estimates are for one tract-trailer or large box truck every five minutes in or out of the warehouse 24 hours a day … the negative health impact on our seniors is incalculable.”
The meeting will be in-person and via Zoom, and broadcast online at banninglive.viebit.com .
