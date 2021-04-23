Banning resident arrested for carjacking

On April 23 shortly before 10 a.m., Banning Police Department was dispatched to the area of the 400 Block of East Nicolet Street in Banning to respond to a report of a carjacking.
According to the victim, a subject approached their vehicle, pointed a firearm at them and demanded they get out of the vehicle.
The victim complied, and Marin then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.
A few hours later, a Banning Police officer saw the stolen vehicle in the 1700 Block of West Ramsey Street.
Officers arrested the driver, Ruby White Marin of Banning on charges of carjacking and prior strike conviction.
Marin was taken into custody and the vehicle was recovered.
He was booked into the Riverside County Jaill.
Banning Police Department requests that anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
