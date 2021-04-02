The city of Banning has been awarded $626,650 in grants from the Caltrans Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) to improve traffic safety along Ramsey Street in Downtown Banning.
“Ramsey Street is traveled by many vehicles each day and the safety of our residents is a priority for the city council,” said Mayor Colleen Wallace. “We are very excited to receive this grant funding.”
The city submitted two HSIP applications to Caltrans last Fall: one for the Omar/Ramsey intersection Improvements and sidewalk project and the Banning Ramsey Street pedestrian safety improvements” project — both being selected for funding.
The improvements to be funded by the HSIP grants are the intersection of Ramsey Street and Omar Street and 1,000 feet west of the intersection along eastbound
Ramsey Street ($376,650); installation of sidewalk, curb and gutter, curb ramps, signage and striping, and modification of the existing median to limit left turns from eastbound Ramsey Street only, install a left-turn pocket and improve site distance.
Four non-signalized intersections at Ramsey Street, Martin Street, 2nd Street, 6th Street, and 16th Street ($250,000) will receive pedestrian sensors to light up LED-lighted crosswalks.
The city will also install/upgrade pedestrian crossings at uncontrolled locations and install rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
The locations identified for safety improvements were chosen primarily based on collision and daily traffic count data. “As Banning grows and develops, Ramsey Street and the downtown area will become a vibrant and welcoming area of the community,” said City Manager Doug Schulze. “Creating a pedestrian-friendly and
safe business corridor is a key element of a thriving downtown and this grant award will allow the city to complete these important projects.”
Construction of both projects is expected to be underway by Summer 2022, with completion by yearend. The Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) is a core Federal-aid program to States for the purpose of achieving a significant reduction in fatalities and serious injuries on all public roads. For more information, visit
the Caltrans HSIP webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.