Banning hopes to become an epicenter of film and film culture, and with this year’s inaugural Prestige Film Festival at the iconic Fox Cineplex theater, the buzz and the promise has been exciting.

Prestige Film Festival Schedule Banning is thrilled to premier the inaugural Prestige Film Festival, which will have viewing…

Dozens of films representing efforts from 35 countries will be featured this weekend at the Prestige Film Festival, focusing on the works of independent filmmakers, and will encompass several genres.

The festival is the brainchild of coordinator Chuck Cerda, who believes having an annual film festival in Banning could fill a niche.

“The LA Film Festival is a platform for future filmmakers, but those budgets are usually over $10,000” productions, he points out, and “Palm Springs already has a big film making community.”

Banning appeals in part due to its accessibility, and to the promise that the future Grandave Studios offers film culture in the city, Cerda says.

Grandave, a studio that is in the works to build sound and production stages around the Banning Municipal Airport, will focus on Latinx and independent films.

Damon Rubio, owner of the Fox Theater, had indicated when he took over the studio in January 2020 just weeks before the pandemic closed everything down, had indicated that he planned to host film festivals at his venue.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to host the film festival this year,” as it has been one of the company’s goals, Rubio says. “It’s nice to be able to start back on that path as we begin our post-COVID recovery. We hope the city and community embraces this concept, and that the festival can grow to become an annual event.”

Ariel Looper of San Diego, a recent film school graduate who earned her master’s degree in film production at the University of Kingston in London last year,

being promoted on Film Freeway, an industry website.

“The festival looked really cool, and they have a really nice old theater with the landmark sign out front” that appeals to her, Looper says. “They got back to me earlier this summer and told me I got accepted” to show “Despina,” a female-led short mafia film, which she crowdfunded and invested a lot of own money to produce, and recruited a crew in San Diego of fellow film makers.

While she has been a part of other film festivals, this will be her first in-person one, since the rest were held online.

“I honestly can’t wait — been looking forward to being in one,” Looper says.

Banning’s Mayor Pro Tem David Happe, who owns the Station Tap House Bar & Grill where the opening gala will be hosted, is thrilled to have the gala at his venue.

“It’s really exciting to be hosting the first gala for the festival — it’s a great opportunity to see art films, and harkens back to Banning’s heritage with Hollywood,” Happe says. “The future’s really exciting with the prospect of Grandave doing production here and reviving our Hollywood connection.”

You can purchase tickets at prestigefilmfestival.com.

There will be an awards show on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Station Taphouse in Banning at 7:30 p.m.