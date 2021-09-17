Ever since Grandave Studios announced that it was hoping to make Banning’s municipal airport its home, the city put its plans to close the airport on hiatus.
An item on the city council’s Sept. 14 agenda to rescind a resolution mandating the airport’s closure as a city goal “as soon as legally permitted” generated discussion.
Since 2016 when the city council had an FAA workshop where they were told that it would be virtually impossible without either “an act of God” or an act of Congress to close the airport, the city has consistently moved forward in an attempt to do so.
The city has since enlisted the help of Congressman Raul Ruiz to draft the necessary legislation.
The resolution to close the airport should remain, City Manager Doug Schulze insisted during the council meeting.
If the Grandave project moves forward, the airport can continue to operate, he said. “We need a plan B … We have a municipal airport supported by taxpayers in a significantly disadvantaged community who can’t afford a plane, and subsidize a small amount of people to own planes. The best way to keep it open is to have Grandave open and take over operation of the airport.”
According to Schulze, the city has been approached by other developers interested in buying the airport outright in order to build industrial or commercial enterprises in its place.
Resident Harry Sullivan, who had requested the item to be added to the city council’s agenda, offered what he called was “a reality check,” suggesting that the city’s attempt to close the airport would be equivalent to the city trying to close the freeway.
“You’re not going to close the airport,” Sullivan insisted, pointing out that FAA representatives already warned the city at its initial workshop on the matter that attempts to do so was “beating a dead horse.”
“You have this on the books, and people are afraid to come to the airport. It’s pathetic the way it’s run. People don’t want to come to the airport because they’re under the assumption that it’s going to be closed down. You’re damaging the airport, rather than spending money on improving it.”
Schulze pointed out that the $100,000 or so spent each year to keep it afloat does not justify the economic opportunities the city has missed out on, since the Airport Land Use Commission imposes strict limitations on activities and construction around Banning’s downtown corridor and areas within the airport’s flights jurisdiction.
A La Quinta Inn planned on Hargrave Street behind the future Yoshinoya restaurant ended up not going through, because it could not be built to the company’s height requirement, thanks to the ALUC restrictions, Schulze said.
The council decided not to take any action on rescinding its resolution to close the airport.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
