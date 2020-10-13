On Saturday, Oct. 10, shortly after 11 p.m., Banning Police officers responded to a male subject down in the 3200 block of W. Ramsey Street, in the city of Banning.
Upon officer’s arrival, they located a victim who was identified as, Dwayne McKinney, who was suffering from a single stab wound to his chest.
Witnesses told officers an unidentified Hispanic woman driving a silver vehicle (unknown make or model), stopped the vehicle and exited the vehicle.
The unidentified woman walked around to the front passenger side of the vehicle and pulled McKinney out of the front passenger seat of the vehicle onto the ground and left the area.
Banning officers conducted an area check for the silver vehicle but were unable to locate the vehicle or the unidentified woman.
McKinney was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for medical treatment.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 849-1511.
