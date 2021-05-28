Police logs

On May 26 shortly after 2 a.m., Banning police responded to a report of a man lying down in the 1200 block of west Ramsey Street.

The man was laying against the curb of the east bound lanes.

The subject was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was determined that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle.

Detectives used a drone to take photographs and assist with the scene investigation.

The victim, who was a Banning resident, was later transported to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in

regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.

