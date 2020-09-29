On Sept. 26, just before 6 p.m. Banning Police Department received a 911 call from a victim stating she and her husband were being shot at while driving their vehicle.
According to the victims, one shooting occurred on the westbound I10 Freeway just east of the CHP (California Highway Patrol) scales and the other shooting occurred in the 1000 block of east Ramsey Street.
One of the victims was struck by the gun fire but was not life threating, and received medical treatment and was later released from the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
Police are searching for a motive for the shooting, and seek an unidentified suspect who was shooting at the victims.
Westbound lanes of the I-10 were closed for several hours Saturday evening as CHP conducted an investigation.
The Banning Police Department is asking anyone who may have additional information in
regards to this case to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.
