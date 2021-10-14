Banning officer unharmed after suspect shoots at her during traffic stop

At Banning’s State of the City event Thursday morning, Banning Police Chief Matt Hamner praised the efforts of officers who were involved in an incident that started with a traffic stop in Banning that quickly turned into a vehicle pursuit after the suspect shot at and disabled the Banning’s officer’s vehicle with a rifle.
Hamner expressed relief that his officer was not harmed during the event that began earlier that Oct. 14 morning at 12:24 a.m. off State Highway 243.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect fled in an older model green wagon, and Beaumont police officers responded to the area and attempted to stop the suspect who was found driving eastbound on Interstate 10.
The suspect fled at a high rate of speed towards Palm Springs, exiting North Indian Canyon Drive where he stopped on the off ramp, during which a deputy-involved shooting occurred, and the suspect was found deceased inside the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department reports.
The suspect’s identity was behind withheld pending notification to next of kin.
An investigation into the incident is being led by the Riverside County District Attorney’s office; anyone with information is requested to call (951) 955-6705, or (951) 955-2777.
