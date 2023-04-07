Three proposers hoping to take advantage of Banning’s interest in shedding its airport provided presentations on progress toward negotiations during a March 28 city council workshop.
First Industrial, Hillwood and Chicago-based Logistics Property Company, LLC each were given 15 minutes to conduct presentations as to how the sale or long-term lease of the property could help generate upward of $150 million, along with annual projections of sales taxes averaging $12 million or more.
“All of this hinges on the ability to close the airport, which is something we’ve been working on for quite some time,” City Manager Doug Schulze said.
Ryan McClean outlined 30 acres of studio space proposed by Grandave Studios, consisting of seven buildings encompassing 3 million LEED-certified square feet, along with contributions toward an extension of Lincoln Street.
He noted that his company, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., is a publicly traded, $10.1 billion firm.
Instead of a flat out purchase, Grandave has since chosen to “pivot” to a ground lease of $3.4 million per year with a CPI increase every five years, as well as $30 million to the city at the start of the lease with the first 10 years free base rent. The 55-year term calls for one 44-year lease renewal, or a purchase option, at fair market value.
Grandave President Reuben Islas conceptually walked through his company’s planned two 20,000-square-foot domed stages; four buildings comprising 20,000 square feet of sound stages; three two-story production offices; 25,000 square feet of stages; a 35,000-square-foot mill-warehouse; 16,000-square-foot operations building; a three-story, 755-space parking structure and a couple of corporate office and security buildings across Lincoln Street that would span more than 20,000 square feet.
Islas has been chomping at the bit and impatient about the slow process of getting approvals since Grandave announced its interest in building a movie studio in Banning in February 2021, but found at least one silver lining as it came to the dome stages.
“I think everything happens for a reason,” he said. “These delays only help us because technology’s moving so fast in the industry. Dome stages are incredibly competitive around the world. With two dome stages at 20,000 foot, it would make us the leader in the nation with dome stages.”
He explained that most scenes from Disney’s popular “Mandalorian” series were shot on dome stages, as well as the last “Fast and the Furious” flicks.
“We are here, we are hoping we can get this project going, once and for all, and we need to close that airport,” Islas said. “A lot of money has been spent, and a lot of due diligence has been done” leading up to this point.
If the city is going to pick a player to replace the airport, “It is the most prudent thing, from my perspective, to go with the guys who’ve already done the work. I’m just being logical, here,” Islas said. “In the time we’ve been talking” over the past few years, “I’ve made four large feature films” and produced 10 others that could have been made in Banning, had the stage been set, so to speak.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn confirmed that Grandave scrapped plans to outright purchase the property for $150 million and instead go with the $3 million per year lease, plus $30 million up front, and wondered what would happen if the FAA disapproved of their plans.
McLean said, “I think everyone feels comfortable based on the circumstances with this situation that it can be done.”
At Flynn’s insistence, McLean suggested a timeframe of four to five years, incumbent upon approval of the airport’s closure, and approval of infrastructure improvements associated with starting the project.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace joked that she still wants to be an actress in their projects.
Wallace and Minjares were told that construction of an anticipated Interstate-10 bypass, which involves Morongo, CalTrans, potential federal partners and others are all mingled into the timeframe of how quickly things will move along.
The next group to present was James Staunton, vice president of Dallas-based real estate investment firm Hillwood Development Co.
In the 23 years his firm has been active around the Inland Empire, four of their private-public partnerships have been projects associated with airports, including the redevelopment of the former Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino.
“The redevelopment and shutdown of the Banning airport is going to be a long-term project. Hillwood has a long-term perspective. We’ve got patient capital that’s suited for this kind of investment; our senior management understands this kind of investment,” Staunton said, pointing to the 20-year commitment thus far in the former-Norton AFB, now-San Bernardino International Airport, as well as shutting down the Renaissance Airport in Rialto, which has been a 15-year endeavor that successfully involved an act of Congress and cooperation from the FAA.
Hillwood is wrapping up its project Park 215 of overhauling more than 120 acres on a 50-year ground lease for Target adjacent to March Air Force Base that is attracting more than 300 jobs to the Perris area.
Many of Hillwood’s clients are e-commerce companies such as Amazon.com, Target and The Home Depot. He put up a couple of displays of companies the firm has relationships with, as potential clients for firms that could consider putting down operations in Banning, such as Delta Airlines, Siemens, Hitachi, GE and Kimberly-Clark, among others.
His company has expertise in running and closing down airports, Staunton said.
His company’s site plan depicts several buildings that would encompass more than 2.5 million square feet on the airport space, primarily for e-commerce, as well as 30 acres along the freeway that could be used for non-logistics uses, such as Grandave, Staunton said.
Staunton told Councilman Rick Minjares that there would be no need for third party lenders; the company could handle its own financing.
Wallace wanted to know how the I-10 bypass would be integrated into their project.
Hillwood representative Scott Morris told her that negotiations by his firm have not yet been started.
Morris also assured aspiring actor Wallace that Grandave has already been figured into Hillwood’s plans in anticipation that his firm would likely be working with the movie studio on potential development.
Logistics Property Co., LLC Vice President Mark Burkes touted the 1-million-square-foot Banning One warehouse along the eastbound portion of the freeway toward Cabazon just northeast of the airport, soon to be occupied by Sketchers, and has invested “over $100 million on a speculative basis because of our belief in the city of Banning,” Burkes said. “This faith was well-placed.”
“LPC believes, if this property is developed correctly, it could be the center of the city’s economic growth, job creation and tax revenue,” Burkes said. “The development will have great access and visibility and signage from the I-10… Once the development is built-out and leased, the company’s leasee in these buildings will need hundreds, if not thousands, of new workers. LPC will work to lease these buildings out as fulfillment centers or businesses that will want a retail outlet along with their warehouse space.”
At Minjares’s insistence, while Burkes could not point out the I-10 bypass in his firm’s preliminary site plans, he said that his company has acknowledged its incorporation into any development plans moving forward.
Burkes told the council that his firm preferred a purchase of the property, and that it was not likely willing to negotiate anything less than a 75-year ground lease.
He acknowledged to Flynn that his firm does not have experience in working with the FAA in shutting down an airport.
And addressing Wallace’s curiosity, he admitted that LPC had not made any advances toward Grandave Studios, but said, “We would listen to anybody who would like to partner with us.”
During a public comment period, residents wanted to know how the city would compromise not having an airport available in the event of an emergency, whether it’s a railroad accident, wildfire or natural disaster.
They also wanted traffic and infrastructure issues addressed.
“We need to keep the airport for the people,” Inge Schuler told the council, “not for some development that may or may not help us at all.”
Schulze reiterated comments from Todd Hopkins, division chief of CalFire, that the Banning Municipal Airport “has a number of limitations,” rendering it a non-strategic location for Cal Fire operations, noting that most aircraft that Cal Fire would use in an emergency event are too large to be safely accommodated, and that Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base is just a five-minute flight from Banning, which can fulfill the agency’s needs.
However, the airport was used to support firefighting helicopters as recently as the Fairview Fire in September 2022.
The workshop did not include any presentation by representatives from West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Creative Tank’s Super Studios, which has also expressed interest in developing production studios on a 30-acre site south of the airport between Charles Street and Westward Street, which entered into negotiations with the city as of last October.
The workshop concluded; no council action was taken, as the presentations were informational only.
