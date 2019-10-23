A Banning man driving under the influence drove into a Beaumont mobile home Tuesday evening, according to the Beaumont Police Department.
Joshua Rivas, 25, was driving a black Dodge Durango northbound in southbound lanes at a high rate of speed on Highland Springs Avenue, near Sixth Street. A Beaumont police officer attempted to stop Rivas, but he evaded police in the area of Pennsylvania avenue and 12th Street.
While police were looking for Rivas, the police department dispatch received several 911 calls of a traffic collision near Pennsylvania Avenue and Oak Valley Parkway.
Officers found the Dodge Durango had collided into a mobile home on Oak Valley Parkway. The driver fled the scene and four other occupants, including two juveniles, had left as well.
At 10:15 p.m., officers were alerted by a resident regarding a subject hiding near a home. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital. The occupants of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries and released.
There were no injuries reported by the homeowners. The mobile home was deemed unsafe by Beaumont building officials. Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.
Rivas was arrested for reckless driving and driving under the influence as well as causing injury while under the influence, evading a police officer, felony child abuse and hit and run.
