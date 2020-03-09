A 25-year-old man from Banning was indicted for lewd and lascivious acts on a minor and statutory rape charges, according to the Banning Police Department.
On October 16, 2019, a report was filed with the Banning Police Department for a possible sexual assault that occurred in 2013.
The investigation was taken over by Banning Police Department Detective Bureau for further investigation.
The Police Department said during the course of the investigation, additional victims and evidence were located in the case.
The suspect was identified as Mario Galindo. It was determined by the Detective Bureau that Galindo had engaged in lewd and lascivious acts and statutory rape with multiple female juvenile victims.
On March 2, the Riverside County District Attorney’s office formally filed criminal charges against Galindo and an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest. Detectives served a warrant in the 700 block of Allen Street in Banning, where Galindo was located and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.