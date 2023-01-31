Banning library checkouts will soon be available 24 hours

bibliotheca

A bibliotheca locker on display at an American Library Association convention.

Banning Library’s patrons who work all day and can’t get to the library to check out books before it closes will soon have 24-hour access to pick them up from storage lockers, much in the same way Amazon customers can pick up ordered items from lockers in remote locations.

The Banning Library District’s board approved spending $20,348.36 to purchase the lockers through Oakdale, Minn.-based Bibliotheca during its Jan. 11 meeting, and the library is now in the process of ordering them.

“I noticed that some folks in the community work during library hours. I want everyone in Banning to have access to library materials,” said library Director Kevin Lee. “We are removing a barrier by providing another way to access them, for those who work or have other obligations when the library is open.”

The locker unit, which will have up to 17 spaces for reservation contents, will be installed outside the library, likely close to the entrance from the parking lot.

Card-carrying library patrons who call before the library closes can reserve materials, and simply enter their library card number when they arrive at Bibliotheca’s case, and a locker door will open, revealing the reservation’s contents.

Lee says that, if Bibliotheca’s software is compatible with the library’s website banninglibraryca.gov, then patrons might eventually have an option to make reservations online, as well.

As of Tuesday, Lee was still working with Bibliotheca sales agents, and the library does not yet have a timeframe for when the lockers will be installed.

Banning’s library hours are Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is at 21 W. Nicolet St., Banning.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Banning library checkouts will soon be available 24 hours

Banning library checkouts will soon be available 24 hours

Banning Library’s patrons who work all day and can’t get to the library to check out books before it closes will soon have 24-hour access to pick them up from storage lockers, much in the same way Amazon customers can pick up ordered items from lockers in remote locations.

Kidnapping suspect arrested

Kidnapping suspect arrested

On Thursday, Jan 27, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Arturo Ramirez Cisneros for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Veterans Expo resumes in Beaumont

Veterans Expo resumes in Beaumont

A dozen years after its inception, dozens and dozens of regional veterans and their families continue to have an opportunity to discover resources and benefits that the country owes to them for their service.

Athletic director Martin DuSold retires from Beaumont Unified

Athletic director Martin DuSold retires from Beaumont Unified

The Beaumont Unified School District gave retiring athletic director Martin DuSold a warm send off during the Jan. 17 board of education meeting, presenting him with several plaques and certificates expressing the district’s appreciation for his 26 years of service.