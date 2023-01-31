Banning library checkouts will soon be available 24 hours

Banning Library’s patrons who work all day and can’t get to the library to check out books before it closes will soon have 24-hour access to pick them up from storage lockers, much in the same way Amazon customers can pick up ordered items from lockers in remote locations.
The Banning Library District’s board approved spending $20,348.36 to purchase the lockers through Oakdale, Minn.-based Bibliotheca during its Jan. 11 meeting, and the library is now in the process of ordering them.
“I noticed that some folks in the community work during library hours. I want everyone in Banning to have access to library materials,” said library Director Kevin Lee. “We are removing a barrier by providing another way to access them, for those who work or have other obligations when the library is open.”
The locker unit, which will have up to 17 spaces for reservation contents, will be installed outside the library, likely close to the entrance from the parking lot.
Card-carrying library patrons who call before the library closes can reserve materials, and simply enter their library card number when they arrive at Bibliotheca’s case, and a locker door will open, revealing the reservation’s contents.
Lee says that, if Bibliotheca’s software is compatible with the library’s website banninglibraryca.gov, then patrons might eventually have an option to make reservations online, as well.
As of Tuesday, Lee was still working with Bibliotheca sales agents, and the library does not yet have a timeframe for when the lockers will be installed.
Banning’s library hours are Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is at 21 W. Nicolet St., Banning.
