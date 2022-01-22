BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
At the Jan. 11 Banning city council meeting, City Manager Doug Schulze announced to the council that the city’s Public Works Department has been awarded $4.75 million Urban and Multi Benefit Drought Relief grant, which will enable the city to rebuild and replace failed wells, saying that “It’s very much needed funding.”
According to Public Works Director Art Vela, a top priority is the replacement of Well M-12, located on Westward Avenue between Highland Home Road and Sunset Avenue, which was previously one of many wells used to meet the city of Banning’s water demands.
On Feb. 9, 2020, during the course of routine inspection, Well M-12 was discovered to be in the “on” position, but not producing water, Vela told the Record Gazette.
Typical production capacity for Well M-12 is 900 gallons per minute (GPM) of potable water.
Vela says that repeated attempts to pull the pump column to perform maintenance were unsuccessful after staff encountered large amounts of sediment in the discharge pipe, which may have been deposited over time, or could be the result of the well caving in on itself.
Before attempting a second jacking attempt, water was run down the hole in between the pump column and well casing, in an attempt to dislodge any sand that may have been preventing the pump column from moving.
A second and more labor-intensive jacking attempt was also unsuccessful, Vela says.
It was determined that the pump column and well casing were irreversibly stuck together, preventing its extraction.
Public Works Department staff discussed the situation with The State’s Division of Drinking Water, which agreed to allow the city to abandon the well and redrill a new one at the same site.
According to Vela, much of the existing infrastructure, including piping and electrical equipment can be reused.
The new well will be enclosed in a block-wall building to provide additional protection from vandalism and lightning strikes.
A pressure surge analysis will determine if a surge tank is needed to protect the distribution piping.
Since well M-12 was abandoned in 2020, the city has struggled to meet peak demands, according to Vela.
The new M-12A well will ensure water meets state drinking water guidelines, providing a new source of potable water for the city of Banning.
The proposed project will provide for drilling and equipping for the replacement M-12A well, with an estimated capacity being 1,100 GPM or 1.4 million gallons per day.
Banning aims to drill the new well on the same property as well M-12, and
The proposed Banning Critical Well Relocation (M-12A) for Drought Relief project will pay for the construction of the new municipal well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.