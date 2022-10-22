When residents of Banning approach staff, the city expects its employees to be prepared and on standby to assist and serve.
Some demonstrate going above and beyond, and for that, the directors of their departments nominated this year’s recipients of the city’s “100% Ready Award,” bestowed upon winners at this year’s State of the City event held last week at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa.
Public Works Director Art Vela was named Director of the Year at the Oct. 13 program.
And the city honored several businesses for investing in their properties and improving the look of Banning: Jitterz Coffee, So Cal West Coast Electric, Lawrence Equipment, Inc., Logistics Property Company, LLC, Sketchers USA, Inc., and Cardenas Markets.
The city also acknowledged Banning Unified School District as its 2022 Community Partner.
State Treasurer Fiona Ma addressed guests, likening the city of Banning to a game of Monopoly, with opportunities for increasing property values, and lots of free parking.
Among those named this year as 100% Ready Award recipients are: Cameron Hawley, electric utility department; Victor Cortez-Jasso, electric utility department; Erica Cassadas, electric utility department; Eric Brown, electric utility department; Sol Avila, police department; Detective Brian Walker, police department; Sergio Rubio, public works department; Perry Gerdes, public works department; Ruben Macias, public works department; Holly Stuart, public works department; Maribel Munoz, finance department; Cheryl Stafford, finance department; Sandra Calderon, community development department; Diana Serrano, community development department; Ana Sandoval, parks & recreation department; Luke Alderman, parks & recreation department; Caroline Patton, city manager’s department; and John Garside, city manager’s department.
With 325 estimated to have been in attendance at the Morongo ballroom, it was the largest State of the City event hosted by the Banning Chamber of Commerce, according to chamber Executive Director Reuben Gonzales.
