Banning hosts ComiCon 2.0 this weekend

Comics and cosmic cars will highlight this Friday’s — and Saturday’s — Banning Market Night along Ramsey Street in downtown Banning, starting at 4 p.m.
It is ComiCon 2.0, as visitors and cosplay enthusiasts (those who enjoy dressing up as anime or comic book or movie characters) are encouraged to dress up as their favorite personalities, visit with comic book vendors, and folks selling comic-themed memorabilia.
“We’ve reached out to a lot of comic book shops and cosplay groups, and have gotten good response,” according to a champion of last year’s inaugural ComiCon Chris J. Abeyta, of Banning.
Banning’s SoCal ComicCon 2.0 will continue on Saturday, Oct. 3, as well, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission to Market Night is free.
At Market Night the city of Banning’s Electric Utility will display its new 2020 Chevy Volt, which is leased from Banning’s own Diamond Hills Chevrolet Buick-GMC as part of its Public Power Month campaign kickoff. Banning Electric Utility employees encourage visitors to fill out an EV questionnaire that will help the department determine how to incentivize electric vehicles within the city as it strives to be “100 percent carbon-free, one car at a time.”
