BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Private property that for months attracted a growing homeless encampment is under negotiations by Banning’s Electric Utility to acquire the land adjacent to the county courthouse.
The city council gave approval to purchase the vacant lot listed as 520 E. Williams Street, up to the asking price of $399,000.
Economic Development Manager James Wurtz told the council that the city has done its own appraisal for the property, suggesting that the property is worth closer to $225,000, a starting point the city plans to work with, since “Whether it’s a fair price or not, I know land prices around Banning,” and the listed price seemed high compared to nearby property values, Wurtz said.
City Manager Doug Schulze told the council that the majority of homeless individuals who had been squatting there had moved along to public property closer to where a planned homeless shelter will be temporarily located on Bryant Street.
He addressed concerns expressed to the city by residents who were concerned that students walk past the planned temporary facility, and assured them that there will be police or security presence.
Councilwoman Mary Hamlin, who was handed a notice during the meeting that community members plan to circulate a petition to recall her seat, inquired as to what legal grounds the city’s electric utility can acquire the property.
Utility Director Tom Miller explained that “We have facilities in place that completely surround these empty lots, aching to serve customers,” noting that “Once you put a building there, that’s 50 years of service” and another customer paying electric bills, thus adding to the utility’s revenues.
For that reason alone, it was a worthwhile and legitimate investment of electric utility department’s funds.
Wurtz said that 447 E. Ramsey, which the city owns, fronts 520 E. Williams, and could benefit a development that could incorporate both adjoining properties.
Councilman David Happe motioned, and Councilman Alberto Sanchez seconded the amended consent item, which passed unanimously.
