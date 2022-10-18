Banning grant to sponsor more outside programs

Banning’s Parks and Recreation Department has secured a hefty three-year $655,729 grant from the state’s Outdoor Equity Grants Program that will enable the city to hire a full-time facilitator, and up to six part-time or seasonal recreational leaders.
By January, Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright hopes to have a coordinator hired to help the city implement some of the intended programs and activities through the grant, programs that would benefit community members of all ages, such as healthy cooking classes, field trips outside the city and community cleanup events.
Ideas outlined in information provided to the city council at its Oct. 11 meeting include a Gardening Day Expo and Teen Festival at Williams Park; or a tree planting and neighborhood cleanup around Roosevelt Williams Park; field trips to check out the Living Desert Zoo or the Palm Springs aerial tram, or Kidspace Children’s Museum, or a Big Bear Discover Center tour; maybe even visit the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles.
Programs would include indulging in natural cooking and mentorship classes for teen leaders at Roosevelt Williams Park, or horseback riding experiences at Dysart Park.
Others would be more involved, such as an Oak Glen farm tour and hike, or a Lake Idyllwild fishing excursion.
The grant was a result of an application approved for submittal a year ago August in which the city advocated for a two-prong approach for the development of a teen mentor and leadership program for middle and high school students that would focus on community improvement events; while the other half would involve getting people of all ages engaged in outdoor activities locally and regionally in an effort to educate while providing opportunities to enjoy and experience the value of outdoor recreation.
According to Wright, the grant is intended to offer opportunities that residents would not have access to otherwise.
The city surveyed members of the public to generate programming ideas that would meet local needs, and with the aid of the Irvine office of Dallas-based Blais & Associates, crafted a grant that could serve the city’s dual intentions.
The grant provides three years of programming and implementation that runs through June 2027 and covers most of the costs of transportation for the events, as well as meals during programs for participants and staff involved.
Councilmen David Happe and Alberto Sanchez congratulated Wright on receiving the grant.
Sanchez told him, “It is necessary for the community to have something like this.”
Councilman Rick Minjares told him, “I’m sure residents will love it. Speaking for myself, I’d like to be invited to some of these events, and help out with volunteerism.”
Mayor Colleen Wallace agreed.
“I’m just glad we got something. I want people to see we are doing something” to provide opportunities and experiences in Banning.
