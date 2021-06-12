BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
A year ago, pitching the idea of billing insurance companies for paramedic calls was considered a “no brainer” for the city of Banning.
Had all gone to plan, the city had hoped to reap upwards of $400,000 in anticipated revenues, despite not billing insurance companies of Banning residents who received paramedic assistance.
The plan experienced a few hiccups, which came to light as the city requested a yearlong contract extension to Rancho Cordova-based Whitman Enterprises, LLC for medical billing in the amount of $60,000.
In theory, Whitman would charge the city $15 every time it billed an insurer whenever paramedics provided services within Banning city limits.
Whitman was supposed to collect $400 for each billing, which it would transfer to the city.
What no one anticipated a year ago was that Medicare and Medicaid apparently does not reimburse for ambulance transportation, which was a big chunk of the calls the city attempted to collect on.
And, nearly 50 percent of those receiving paramedic attention in Banning, were Banning residents — and per the city’s policy, no Banning resident was to have a bill sent to their insurer.
Further, if a patient’s insurer does not respond, or if the patient never responds to a city’s request for insurance information, that patient is simply written off.
And, fees are not applied to responses specific to ambulance services such as AMR.
The city hopes to fully iron out those “wrinkles” in its rollout of the program with a yearlong extension through June 2022, as city Finance Director Suzanne Cook explained during the June 8 city council meeting, where she divulged that instead of the nearly half of a million dollars the city was shooting for, Banning had only collected $14,000 during this past year.
Cook said that the city is hoping to do a more efficient job figuring out whether patients are Medicare recipients or not prior to being billed, since Whitman still collects $15 every time it bills, even if it is to Medicare — despite the fact that that insurer is going to deny the claim.
Banning’s city council gave its blessing 4-1, with Councilman Kyle Pingree dissenting, to give it one more year to show that it can be a viable program that will make money for the city, rather than add to its costs.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
