Banning forgoes proposed furloughs

Banning’s city council seemed to listen to the city’s employees who pleaded with them at their meeting Tuesday evening to not approve a resolution that would have imposed 80 hours of furlough on managerial employees that could have saved the city roughly $200,000.
The city’s executive staff agreed to freezing a proposed 3 percent cost of living adjustment (the usual public employee pay raise) for the fiscal year that began in July and ends June 30, 2021.
A proposed temporary resolution placed a yearlong suspension of leave accrual buyouts that promised to not result in a loss of existing or vested leave balances.
Following a closed session meeting that concluded shortly after 11 p.m. (which had reconvened after the regular city council meeting ended), Art Welch motioned, and Kyle Pingree supported, a motion to adopt the resolution amending compensation agreements and freezing of certain benefits, and eliminating a proposed furlough program for city department directors and the city manager; and authorized City Manager Doug Schulze to execute any contract amendments and documents necessary to implement proposed changes to compensation for directors and the chief of police.
The city will still have to negotiate with its employee bargaining units, city officials told the Record Gazette; if some kind of agreement cannot be reached to reduce costs in light of the pandemic, which has reduced the city’s income, the city will likely resort to layoffs rather than furloughs later on.
