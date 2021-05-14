BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Banning had previously contemplated returning to running its own Fire Department, but since it cannot opt out of funding CALPERS (retirement program) since the city already pays into that for the Police Department, Banning will have to rely at least for another few years on the county to provide fire services, a commentary that City Manager Doug Schulze had explained during a recent town hall meeting at Roosevelt Williams Park.
At the May 11 city council meeting, Chief Todd Hopkins offered some statistics: the Fire Department has devolved into an agency that responds primarily to calls for medical aid — significant in a community with so many retirees.
Of 6,397 calls to Banning’s Fire Department in 2020, only 4 percent were calls related to actual fires.
A slightly higher call volume — 5 percent — were responses to false alarms.
Eight percent of calls were to handle “miscellaneous” events, and 1 percent were calls to assist with hazardous materials.
The majority, or 82 percent, of calls were for medical assistance.
Banning relies on Station 89 on Murray Street, just steps away from city hall and the Police Department (and across the street from the Record Gazette office), as well as Station 20 off of Highland Springs on East 6th Street in Beaumont, which the city shares a third of the costs for that engine with the county and with the city of Beaumont.
More homes are being added in the city, and the Fire Department’s call volume will also increase, potentially 3 to 5 percent a year — a conservative estimated minimum of 700 additional calls a year.
As for Banning’s share of Station 20, it can expect to pay $1,731,998 in 2022, and by the third year of the three-year contract, $1,909,527 in 2023-24, for the agreement that begins July 1.
The city has relied on the county to provide protection via two engine companies, each consisting of three firefighters, including a paramedic, in addition to the one co-funded with Beaumont.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.