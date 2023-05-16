Banning extends, approves housing subdivisions

Banning’s city council followed the recommendation of its planning commission in granting a 12-month extension to the developer that has plans for 39 residential lots between Wilson, Florida and Hoffer streets, along with a variance to allow for a reduced lot size for one of its lots that backs up to Hoffer Street.
The minimum lot size would primarily be 7,000 square feet, with an average density being 3.84 dwelling units per acre.
The vacant properties sit across from Nicolet Middle School’s athletic fields, and the Milo P. Johnson Center for Learning.
The developer requested a variance for a smaller lot size for one of its lots, with that smaller one having a total of 5,880 square feet, which is below the 7,000 square-foot minimum.
The applicant, United Engineering Group of Rancho Cucamonga, proposes to subdivide the 10.6 acres into 39 residential lots.
If the project comes to fruition, 39 single-family housing units could eventually be constructed.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace was curious as to whether they would be two- or three-bedroom homes, as they would be built not far from where her family members reside.
Community Development Director Adam Rush was unsure, but those characteristics would be revealed once the developer pulls building permits.
The city council initially approved the tract map in June 2019; it gave an 18-month extension in September 2021; and the developer put in an additional 12-month extension request last October.
Also during Banning City Council’s May 9 meeting, the council approved a subdivision of a 1.14-acre lot by applicant Roberto Robles of Banning to be transformed into four single-family residential lots on the south side of West Wilson Street between Fourth Street and Linda Vista Drive, situated in an improved but documented flood plain.
Two of those four lots will retain existing single-family homes, which will be required to be updated to current codes and aesthetic standards.
Two of the new lots are vacant.
An existing concrete foundation straddling the property line between two of the properties will require demolition permits to be pulled.
Councilman Rick Minjares questioned the adequacy of a 24-foot easement for driveway access, recommending north-south parking restrictions.
He also recommended some kind of fencing or wall along properties adjacent to open areas of city park space.
Rush said that the fire marshal has signed off on the proposal, suggesting that there was enough safe parking space for the number of residences on that spot.
Councilwoman Sheri Flynn was curious as to whether the two existing homes were occupied; Rush said that he was unsure at this time.
Regardless of whether they are occupied or not, the city could not require the developer to demolish the edifices unless they posed a danger.
Councilman Reuben Gonzales requested a timeline of when things would be moving forward for the 39-lot development.
Rush told him that the applicant has met with city staff to consider variations such as increasing density; and that the developer could theoretically turn around and sell the property, or they could continue to extend the development timeline.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net; messages may be left at 951-849-4586 x114.
