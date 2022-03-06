BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
At some point in recent memory, someone smashed a front window at the Banning police station — a bastion of security in the city.
With no working surveillance cameras facing that part of the building, the culprit was never caught.
Upgrades to surveillance and security, and modernizing the police station’s conference room are a priority for the city, and City Manager Doug Schulze was championing applying some COVID-19 stimulus funds to assist the city’s Police Department.
Elected officials preferred to see a little less of that funding be applied to public safety projects, and instead be invested in the city’s struggling business community.
At the Feb. 22 city council meeting, Schulze offered an overview of federal stimulus funds promised to his city.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, $7,468,726 has been allocated to the city of Banning, with $3,734,363 received in July 2021 and a second installment expected to be issued this coming July.
Funds must be obligated by December 2024, and expended entirely by December 2026, and is intended to offset public sector losses, provide response to public health and negative economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers, and improvements to water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
In January, the city approved $1.3 million in hazard pay to all of its city employees, since they continued to operate the city and provide essential services during the early days of the pandemic.
The funds could not be used as investments in pension funds, for replenishing reserves, or paying down judgments or settlements.
In his presentation, Schulze proposed various categories to apply potential funding.
Under “Public Health and Negative Impacts,” he recommended $1,317,350 towards public safety to increase salaries and provide overtime for up to five additional police officers that were previously approved by the city last May; $24,000 for the community engagement platform ZenCity; and $200,000 in business grants for “active small businesses” that could help with façade improvements.
Under a category of “Water, Sewer and Broadband Infrastructure” Schulze proposed $26,100 for in-car video and recording devices for the Police Department, as well as installation of such security devices in three interview rooms at the police station; $117,000 for technology upgrades in the station’s briefing room, conference room and community room; and $380,100 for 30 in-car cameras and body-worn cameras.
Schulze also suggested $138,000 for new security cameras at the police station; $568,500 for network and server upgrades for the police, electric utility and water departments and community center; he pitched a $1 million Enterprise Resource Platform (ERP) system (the city’s various software programs) that would streamline in-house communications and advance cybersecurity in the city; and $117,176 for electronic messaging boards to replace a need for the utility department to install banners along Ramsey Street, that would allow the city to broadcast and easily change messages regarding city services and announce multiple upcoming events like the signature Stagecoach Days.
Also under the water, sewer and broadband infrastructure categories are wish lists for water and sewer: $1,000,000 to add a water line along Ramsey Street from Sunset Avenue to Highland Home Road, the absence of which is preventing private development in that area; and $550,000 for replacement of an aging 4-inch waterline on Barbour Street from Hargrave Street to South Juarez Street to aid in fire flow for the industrial-zoned properties south of the freeway.
The city also wants to spend $700,000 to replace an 8-inch sewer line beneath I-10 at Hathaway Street.
Councilman David Happe was concerned that more money was being allocated to the Police Department, which in his mind has already received generous support from the city.
“These are tremendous recommendations” from the staff, said Happe, who owns the Station Taphouse, Bar and Grill, “but I want to cut to the chase: while public safety is a great need — it’s expensive — and sewer and water are also, and perhaps will give us a great return on investment, I’d like to see a little more attention paid to the businesses that were impacted.”
“Internal things” such as upgrades to a conference room for $117,000 at the Police Department will not benefit the majority of the public, Happe said.
Schulze suggested that the city could reach out to the business community and see what it feels are its biggest needs.
In the past, he pointed out, it was “a burden” for businesses to go through the cumbersome process of getting financial relief from the government.
Offering financial aid to the mom-and-pop businesses of Banning would be “a tremendous help,” Happe said, and suggested that, rather than limiting contributions for façade improvements, the city could fund overall physical plant improvements for local businesses, from striping and signage to landscaping.
Mayor Pro Tem Colleen Wallace said that, in her interpretation of what the California League of Cities has interpreted, the relief funding was intended for low-income families and struggling businesses trying to pay their rents and meet payrolls.
“I know we need police, but businesses took a toll,” Wallace said. “That $200,000 isn’t enough for these people. There should be more money for the small businesses,” and saying that, in regards to the Police Department, “We’re always giving money to them, and the mom-and-pop shops are getting nothing.”
Happe also wanted to see the city increase its assistance to families in need who might benefit from access to broadband internet service with a subsidy. “It’s one-time money that hopefully helps with healing of the injury” from the pandemic, he said.
Schulze indicated that the city is looking to find ways through the county to assist in providing access to broadband for low-income residents.
At Happe’s insistence and Councilman Alberto Sanchez’s recommendation to reallocate some extra funds and increase the funding available for businesses, Schulze suggested reducing funding from the ERP.
At the council’s request, Schulze will return at a future council meeting with a revised proposal that will include grants of up to $10,000 for business assistance grants, with a budget for that item closer to $300,000, and a reduction in proposed ERP software funding by $100,000.
