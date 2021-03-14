BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Paul “Bear” Bradford, a ceramic artist from Banning, remembers serving on a committee nearly 15 years ago to look into how a concept of seeing “Art in Public Places” could flourish here.
The group was looking beyond murals painted on the sides of buildings: sculptures, stoneworks and metalworks that would become a common part of the cityscape.
He and a few others visited Palm Desert, since it was the closest city with such a program.
“They were so helpful and informative,” Bradford recalls. “They have bronze sculptures in their city, and along El Paseo,” a popular shopping district there.
Bradford discovered that, one aspect of having an art in public places campaign that was not initially realized by Palm Desert, was the cost of maintaining the artworks.
Bradford’s group envisioned seeing similar displays along the medians of Highland Springs Avenue, seen by thousands of people every day.
“Everyone on council seemed to be on board with it,” Bradford says, but believes some pressure from the building industry clamped down on his team’s efforts, and the council did not enact any ordinances.
At Banning’s March 9 city council meeting, art in public places surfaced again.
“In Southern California there are number of communities with thriving art programs: Palm Desert and Indio and Palm Springs,” for instance, City Manager Doug Schulze said, explaining that the proposed program would place an assessment on new development of a quarter percent of commercial and residential building projects and a half percent of valuation of any public projects.
“Those are values we felt would generate reasonable amount of revenue without being a burden to projects in the city,” Schulze said.
However, at least one resident who addressed the council on the matter took issue that the city should add extra fees to construction projects in the city, and Bill Blankenship, chief executive officer of the Building Industry Association of Southern California who participated in the meeting online, cautioned the council that “From an industry perspective we’d like to be at the table working with cities” on such endeavors. “These types of programs are great for communities but are an unfair burden to business partners and for affordable housing projects.”
While the building industry is not opposed to public art programs, Blankenship said ‘We respectfully urge the city to find another way to fund this worthwhile project. We all want to see a beautiful Pass area, but please do not pass any more fees on housing and future business partners.”
Beverly Rashidd, representing the Cultural Alliance, which owns the Banning Woman’s Club — where some of the few examples of contemporary sculpture in the Pass area are is on display in its courtyard — participated in the meeting virtually.
“Let’s have a group of us sit and discuss the possibilities. Some developers are participating in art in public places in other parts of the country. The Cultural Alliance would like to be part of that discussion,” she said.
City manager Schulze explained that “This is the start of a discussion, a framework of what a program could look like; there’s no commitment to it yet. There are a wide range of possibilities for funding public art programs such as voluntary donation programs. Tonight, we wanted to introduce the topic and see if council wants us to bring forward the discussion.”
Councilman David Happe, who participated in the meeting online, share some reservation with some of the speakers.
“Everybody loves art but nobody likes to pay for it,” Happe said. “How do we facilitate it so that it’s fair? I would suggest to move forward with exploring the possibility. If we don’t take advantage of it at this time with all the development that’s going on, that opportunity will be lost; it’s a critical time to consider it, or it could be lost as it was when it was considered by the city nearly 15 years ago.”
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Juanita Diaz noted that in the past during city-sponsored events students were involved with beautifying garbage containers around, displaying their painting talents. Diaz suggested involving schools and students to participate in community art programs, since there may be grants available to help defray some costs to promoting public art.
Happe motioned to form an advisory committee to come up with a proposal for the public and expressed interest in serving on it.
His motion passed unanimously.
In a statement, Carol Newkirk, director of the alliance, said “The Cultural Alliance of the Pass is excited to see that Banning's City Manager Doug Shulze is taking the leadership in proposing Art in Public Places for Banning. It is a project whose time may have finally come. The Alliance has had it on its agenda since it was founded in 2005 and knows it would be valuable economically and culturally to this community. Unfortunately, advocating for this important project was set aside due to efforts to eliminate the organization many years ago. We are encouraged to see that this is indeed a new day.”
According to Newkirk, “Art in Public Places creates an environment that has a positive effect on residents' mental and emotional health. With challenges the entire community experiences like a pandemic and a contentious political environment, art in public places can help the community heal as well as attain greater economic health. Public art is a proven method of placing art in our consciousness and producing an atmosphere that lifts spirits with no conscious effort.”
Artist Paul Bradford agreed.
“I’m just glad they’re considering it again,” he said. “It’s a sign of cultural growth. It’s all good.”
According to Rashidd of the Cultural Alliance, “The city council and the city manager made history: it is the first time the city manager has taken the initiative to introduce a project to enhance the city of Banning, and it is also the first time the council voted unanimously to have the exploration of art in public places move forward, because they are actually interested in having it as a part of Banning,” Rashidd said. “There are many ways to introduce and fund public art. Builders can be part of that, but it is not exclusive to them. We all need to sit at the table and negotiate innovative ideas to support and help Banning thrive and become a place people want to visit.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.