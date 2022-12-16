Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded.
Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
“When we set up the village [in July], we thought we’d have to have security on site,” City Manager Doug Schulze explained to the city council during its Dec. 13 meeting. “What we found is that the security guards are not as effective as if we had staff available to assist with case management at the village, who can offer oversight” and help residents work toward enrolling in benefits that they may be entitled to, help fill out applications, and provide other aspects of case management.
Community member Chris McCallum told city council that, in his observations, the security weren’t doing much in controlling who comes in and out of the village, claiming that people consistently seem to “come and go as they please.”
A site administrator already assists, working 40 hours a week, acting as the homeless site coordinator. In order to staff the program 24 hours a day, year-round, Schulze said that the city should hire four in-house staff members who would be city union employees qualified to handle social work.
Caseworkers would likely take 10-hour shifts, with some overlap, and would cost the city approximately $75,000 per position.
The city would terminate its agreement with Chatsworth-based Good Guard Security, saving the city $245,000 annually; and terminating a lease for the security rental trailer would save another $10,200 annually, according to the city.
Opportunity Village will still be a closely monitored and controlled site — policies regarding restrictions of drugs, for instance, will not change.
Any security issues or incidents that staff cannot manage, would be handled by the police department.
The city did not indicate when the security agreement would end, or provide a timeframe of when new hires would likely take over.
