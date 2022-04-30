BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Previously Banning’s City Manager Doug Schulze had hinted that $5,000 grants from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act’s pandemic relief funds could be used for businesses in his city to improve building facades.
After studying the guidelines of what those funds can actually be used for, Banning’s city council went ahead and unanimously approved the protocols and parameters that grants of up to $10,000 could be applied towards.
Facade improvements were not among them.
Thirty-five businesses could benefit from the $350,000 set aside as part of Banning’s share of more than $7.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Businesses physically located in Banning that have 25 or fewer employees (including the businesses’ owners) that have been open for at least six months will be eligible to apply — as long as they are not related to marijuana dispensaries, stores that exclusively sell tobacco or liquor, or are part of the gaming industry.
Businesses who apply can use funds for overhead expenses, rent and utilities, services such as website development, labor, inventory and supplies, purchase of personal protective equipment or capital equipment necessary for business operation, excluding vehicles.
Businesses will also be able to use funds to offset employees’ premium pay (above and beyond regular pay) for those who are deemed “essential workers,” if their businesses fall within healthcare, education and childcare, transportation, sanitation, social and human services, grocery and food production, public health, and safety.
Funds cannot be used on personal property, repayment or refinancing of existing debt, as personal income, or for political or religious activities, or lobbying.
To determine whether a business falls within a qualified census tract, visit online https://arcg.is/vPmrb .
“Generally speaking these would be one-time $10,000 maximum grants to be used to fund hardships to cover declines in revenue, mortgages, employee retention, physical plant changes, enhanced cleaning efforts and tech assistance,” among others, Schulze told the city council at its April 26 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.