BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
A relatively vacant lot adjacent to the Banning Justice Center is being considered by a private developer to someday be the site of an edifice that could house up to 200 affordable housing units and a 14,000 square-foot commercial entity.
Banning’s city council approved an exclusive negotiation agreement with Banning Chamber of Commerce President Robert Ybarra, owner of Banning-based Precision Material Handling, who is a partner with an organization that seeks to explore building a mixed-use project near the courthouse.
The venture technically started three years earlier as a conceptual container village, co-applicant Ybarra said, but the property they were considering ended up being secured with another applicant’s exclusive negotiation agreement; plans for a medical facility there ultimately never materialized.
Ybarra’s project, being developed by Banning-based Milestone Development, LLC eventually ended a couple of blocks further down the street next to the courthouse where the city has vacant land.
Originally property under consideration was across the street from city hall that backs up to the freeway.
“It’s a community-centric project; the retail and commercial is a part of it, but the main focus is on the affordable housing for seniors, veterans and working class residents.
“We want them to be able to jump into a van or a bus to be able to go get their medicine, their groceries — and seeing this as a connector to other parts of the city, and a central open space where holiday activities and farmers markets could take place,” co-applicant Fausto Reyes explained.
The team has already conducted preliminary engineering and related feasibility studies prior to approaching the city council at its Oct. 12 meeting.
“We found your city and officials the most helpful group of folks to work with, working to find solutions than to give us a checklist and having us come back with different options,” said co-applicant Antony Vaz.
Vaz explained that grants and HUD funding and partnerships of that ilk could help them finance the project, and hope to find a “mom and pop grocer” that could take advantage of potential city incentives to help ease “the food desert.”
The ultimate goal is to provide 100 percent affordable housing. That mission is not going to change” despite the city’s hope to draw retail that could attract visitors to the area, Vaz indicated.
Mayor Pro Tem David Happe inquired about a couple of vacant buildings that exist on the site; City Manager Doug Schulze told him that a bid period was closing at the end of the week for demolition of those structures.
Community Development Director Adam Rush explained that the city has already initiated a zoning overlay for the downtown area to assist development, which currently does not allow for residential uses downtown and limits mixed-use projects there.
Once the overlay is in place, it would only require design and environmental reviews, Rush explained; residential would be a permitted use downtown.
A future sale or lease of the property would generate revenue for the city’s general fund; upon completion of any development, it would also bring in property and potential sales tax revenues, as well.
Happe motioned to approve an exclusive negotiation agreement with Banning-based Milestone Development, LLC for the property at 447 E. Ramsey St., which was seconded by Councilman Alberto Sanchez and passed 4-0; Councilman Kyle Pingree had recused himself from the discussion.
